News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Rohit fires India to huge total vs Australia

T20 WC: Rohit fires India to huge total vs Australia

June 24, 2024 22:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's captain Rohit Sharma bats during the T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday

IMAGE: India's captain Rohit Sharma bats during the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 1 match against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a 41-ball 92 as India posted an imposing 205 for 5 against Australia in their concluding Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup in St Lucia on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Rohit went on the offensive from the start, firing eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock.

 

Unperturbed by Virat Kohli's early dismissal, he went after pacer Mitchell Starc and bludgeoned him for 29 runs in his second over, setting the tone for India's innings at the Darren Sammy Stadium.

Starc, who was taken to the cleaners by Rohit, returned to dismiss the India captain late and bring some relief to the Australian camp.

Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16 balls) and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) then maintained the tempo with big hits before Hardik Pandya (27 off 17) finished the India innings in style.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis
SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis
Irfan Pathan's Make-Up Man Drowns
Irfan Pathan's Make-Up Man Drowns
Shamsi: New Proteas keen to shake off 'chokers' tag
Shamsi: New Proteas keen to shake off 'chokers' tag
AIFF cries foul, strongly refutes Stimac's allegations
AIFF cries foul, strongly refutes Stimac's allegations
HC order on Kejriwal's bail tomorrow
HC order on Kejriwal's bail tomorrow
38 rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra
38 rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra
Delhi woman hired goons to burn ex-lover's face, held
Delhi woman hired goons to burn ex-lover's face, held

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is

Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is

Afghan Cricketers Sing For DJ Bravo

Afghan Cricketers Sing For DJ Bravo

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances