T20 WC: Rohit fires India to huge total vs Australia

IMAGE: India's captain Rohit Sharma bats during the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 1 match against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a 41-ball 92 as India posted an imposing 205 for 5 against Australia in their concluding Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup in St Lucia on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Rohit went on the offensive from the start, firing eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock.

Unperturbed by Virat Kohli's early dismissal, he went after pacer Mitchell Starc and bludgeoned him for 29 runs in his second over, setting the tone for India's innings at the Darren Sammy Stadium.

Starc, who was taken to the cleaners by Rohit, returned to dismiss the India captain late and bring some relief to the Australian camp.

Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16 balls) and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) then maintained the tempo with big hits before Hardik Pandya (27 off 17) finished the India innings in style.