News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC PIX: USA bowled out for 115 after Jordan hat-trick

T20 WC PIX: USA bowled out for 115 after Jordan hat-trick

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 23, 2024 22:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the Super Eight Match of the T20 World Cup, played between England and USA, in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday.

England's Chris Jordan wiped out USA's tail while taking a hat-trick along the way

IMAGE: England's Chris Jordan wiped out USA's tail with a hat-trick. Photograph: ICC/X

Pacer Chris Jordan (4/10) claimed a memorable hat-trick on the island he was brought up on as England dismissed USA for 115 in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match in on Sunday.

Making a comeback in place of Mark Wood, Jordan mopped up the USA tail by picking four wickets in five balls, including the hat-trick, in the 19th over.

 

The 35-year-old Jordan, who was born in Christ Church, Barbados, began the eventful over dismissing a well-set Corey Anderson for 29 with a low full toss.

After surviving the next ball, Ali Khan found his off-stump knocked over as Jordan went on to dismiss Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar off successive deliveries to pick the first hattrick for England in T20Is. Jordan had figures of 4/10 from his 2.5 overs.


It was Sam Curran (2/13) who triggered the collapse dimissing Harmeet Singh (21; 17b) in the final delivery of the previous over as USA suffered a stunning collapse, lsoing five wickets in six balls without any addition to the total.

Earlier Adil Rashid took a miserly 2/12 in four overs.

Sam Curran took wickets, to take 50 T20I wickets en route 

IMAGE: Sam Curran took wickets, to take 50 T20I wickets en route. Photograph: ICC/X

Andries Gous flicked Reece Topley towards fine leg for a six but two balls later, hit the ball straight to Phil Salt at deep square leg while attempting a similar shot.

USA faced some nervous moments in the day's second over as Steven Taylor survived a run out after giving up hope of returning back to the crease in time. It would have been over for him if Liam Livingstone's throw had hit the stumps.

At the other end, Nitish Kumar top-edged a fast delivery from Jofra Archer that flew over deep third man for a maximum.

 

Kumar played a lovely shot over mid on for a boundary off Topley and in the next ball, the Canadian-born 30-year-old produced a clean hit over long-on for a six.

Curran was brought in as first change and he delivered in his first over, cutting short Taylor's stay in the middle thanks to an excellent catch by Moeen Ali at backward point. Taylor's dismissal marked Curran's 50th wicket in T20 Internationals.

Skipper Aaron Jones quickly got off the mark by steering one through the third man region for a four as USA ended powerplay at 48 for two.

Jos Buttler handed the ball to Adil Rashid, who has been having a pretty good tournament, and the leg-spinner began his spell by conceding only two runs.

Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of Aaron Jones 

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of Aaron Jones. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Rashid did what was expected of him in his second over, bowling out Jones with a beautiful googly to deny the USA captain a chance to face Archer, his childhood friend and school-mate.

The two grew up together in Barbados, dreaming of playing international cricket for West Indies before going on to represent their adopted countries.

Having dried up the boundaries, England tasted success again when Rashid employed his effective googly to cut short Nitish Kumar's promising stay.

Kumar struck two sixes and a four.

Livingstone had Milind Kumar caught behind as USA slipped to 88 for five at the end of the 14th over.

The 100 came up in the 17th over as Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh tried to prop up the USA innings.

USA had a productive 18th over as they got 14 runs off Curran after a six a four by Harmeet, who was however dismissed in the last ball that brought their downfall.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Khawaja lauds 'inspirational' Afghan win over Aussies
Khawaja lauds 'inspirational' Afghan win over Aussies
'We beat Australia at last! It is a great achievement'
'We beat Australia at last! It is a great achievement'
Euro 2024: Simple mistakes compound England's problems
Euro 2024: Simple mistakes compound England's problems
458 infra projects hit by Rs 5.71 lakh cr cost overrun
458 infra projects hit by Rs 5.71 lakh cr cost overrun
4 pro-YSRCP news channels off air in Andhra post polls
4 pro-YSRCP news channels off air in Andhra post polls
What was Gautam Adani's salary in FY24?
What was Gautam Adani's salary in FY24?
F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP
F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Rashid can finally sleep after avenging Mumbai defeat

Rashid can finally sleep after avenging Mumbai defeat

Rashid and Co bring small joy to war-torn Afghanistan

Rashid and Co bring small joy to war-torn Afghanistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances