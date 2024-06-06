T20 WC PIX: Spirited USA restrict Pakistan to 159

Images from the T20 World Cup match between USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Dallas, on Thursday.

IMAGE: USA spinner Nosthush Kenjige celebrates a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige scalped 3/30 as heavyweights Pakistan found it difficult to press the accelerator and were restricted to 159/7 in their T20 World Cup match in Dallas on Thursday.

USA's decision to bowl first was bang on target as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the second over, caught by Steven Taylor off Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18).



It was tough going for Pakistan as they lost Usman Khan as he mis-hit a Kenjige delivery only to slice it to Nitish Kumar at long-off in the next over.



Fakhar Zaman tried to force his way with his aggressive instincts but fell short when he paddled-swept a simple catch to Taylor off Ali Khan in the fifth over as Pakistan slumped to 26/3.

IMAGE: USA's players celebrate a wicket against Pakistan. Photograph: ICC/X

Shadab Khan (40 off 25) finally eased the pressure off Pakistan, hitting Jasdeep Singh for two consecutive sixes and then skipper Babar Azam (44 off 43) finished with a boundary to pick up 20 runs from the 10th over to rally Pakistan to 66/3 at the halfway mark.



With the momentum on their side, the Pakistani duo went on the offensive and thumped Harmeet Singh to all parts of the ground to pick two sixes and one four to yield 19 runs from the 12th over.

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats. Photograph: PCB/X

But then came an anti-climax when Kenjige picked up two wickets -- Shadab and Azam Khan -- in consecutive deliveries to bring USA back into the contest.



Kenjige first had Shadab caught at short fine leg in the 13th over and in the next delivery caught Azam Khan in front of the wicket, even though the batter went for an unsuccessful review, to reduce Pakistan to 98/5 in 13 overs.

IMAGE: Babar Azam and Shadab Khan rescued Pakistan as they put on 72 runs for the fourth wicket. Photograph: PCB/X

Azam, who played a subdued 43-ball 44-run innings, fell short of another fifty as he was caught in front of the wicket by Jasdeep. The batter went for review but the decision was upheld.



Towards the end, Iftikhar Ahmed (18 off 14) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (23 not out off 16 balls) scored some useful runs to take Pakistan beyond the 150-run mark.