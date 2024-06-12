T20 WC: Aus crush Namibia, secure Super 8 berth

IMAGE: Australia restricted Namibia to just 72 runs. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia annihilated Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup here.



Australia put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Namibia for a meagre 72 before gunning down the target in 5.4 overs with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 and 18 respectively.



Josh Hazlewood (2/18) removed the Namibian openers Michael Van Lingen and Niko Davin before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/12) got into the act to run through Namibia, who ended with their lowest total in T20 Internationals.



Opening the bowling alongside Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also took a couple of wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis chipped in with a wicket each.



Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with 36 off 43 balls. Reeling at 43 for eight, Namibia managed to cross the 50-run mark courtesy a lone hand from Erasmus.

Earlier, Australia won their first toss of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and opted to field, with Mitch Marsh eager to try a new strategy after batting first in their previous matches against Oman and England.

The decision paid off handsomely, as Australia delivered a dominant performance, restricting Namibia to just 72 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. Spinner Adam Zampa made history by taking four wickets, helping Australia dismiss their African opponents in just 17 overs.

Australia's bowling attack started strong, capturing three wickets for only 17 runs in the first six overs, putting immense pressure on Namibia's top order. Josh Hazlewood was particularly lethal, taking two wickets for 10 runs in his three overs during the Powerplay.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa celebrates. Photograph: ICC/X

Adam Zampa then joined the fray, further showcasing Australia's bowling prowess. When he trapped wicketkeeper Zane Green LBW, Namibia found themselves reeling at 21/5 after nine overs. Captain Gerhard Erasmus managed to hit a rare boundary, bringing Namibia to 31/5 at the 10-over mark. However, Hazlewood and Zampa quickly combined for another wicket right after the drinks break, with Hazlewood taking a sharp catch off Zampa's bowling.

Ruben Trumpelmann attempted to counterattack, hitting a massive 97-metre six over midwicket. However, he soon fell to Glenn Maxwell at the same spot, giving Zampa his third wicket. Zampa then capped off his spell by dismissing Bernard Scholtz, finishing with figures of 4/12. This performance also marked Zampa's 100th T20I wicket, making him the first Australian men's player to reach this milestone. He joins Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry as the only Australians to achieve this feat in the short format.

IMAGE: Gerhard Erasmus scored 36 off 43 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

Amidst the collapse, Erasmus focused on survival, scoring 36 off 43 balls to give Namibia something to defend. The team was ultimately all out in 17 overs when Marcus Stoinis claimed his second wicket, dismissing Ben Shikongo.

Australia's bowlers shared the spoils, with Zampa taking four wickets, Hazlewood and Stoinis each taking two, and Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis contributing one apiece.

Australia’s exceptional bowling performance not only highlighted their depth and skill but also set a new benchmark in the tournament.