PICS: Scotland batsmen on the rampage vs Australia

IMAGE: Brandon McMullen led Scotland’s charge against Australia with a breezy 50 off 34 balls in the T20 World Cup Group B match in St. Lucia on Sunday. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Fine knocks by Brandon McMullen and George Munsey powered Scotland to formidable total in their T20 World Cup Group B match against and Australia in St. Lucia on Sunday.

McMullen fired a 26-ball half century before being dismissed for 60 runs while Munsey scored 35 off 23 balls as the Scots put up 180-for 5, their highest total in the T20 World Cup.

England’s victory over Namibia on Saturday night means Scotland must win this one to go through.

However, defeat will bring the Net Run Rate into play, where England hold the advantage. Both England and Scotland have five points.

Australia, already qualified from the group, won the toss and opted to send Scotland in. The Aussies made a few changes from the side that beat Namibia. Ashton Agar came into the team and it looked like a masterstroke, as he took the wicket of Michael Jones in the first over.

IMAGE: Opener George Munsey gave Brandon McMullen good support, hitting three sixes in his 35 off 23 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

However, Scotland quickly overcame the early blow, blasting away in Powerplay through McMullen and Munsey. Munsey went 6-6-4 to end the fifth over, a costly sequence off Glenn Maxwell’s bowling.

McMullen led the assault in the first six overs, though, leading the Scots to 54 runs in the Powerplay for the loss of just one wicket.

It laid the perfect platform for the underdogs. The punishment continued and McMullen brought up his 50 off just 26 balls in the eighth over.

IMAGE: Richie Berrington anchored the second half of the Scotland innings, helping them push to a handsome total. Photograph: ICC/X

Maxwell then made the breakthrough, dismissing Munsey, who scored 35 off 23, at the end of the ninth, ending a brutal 89-run partnership.

Scotland pressed on, as the Aussies let them off the hook a couple of times, grounding half-chances in the field. They got to 96 for 2 at the drinks break and then captain Richie Berrington joined the fray with a boundary that took Maxwell’s figures to 41 for 1 off three overs.

In-form spinner Adam Zampa then removed McMullen (60 off 34), a pivotal moment. It was a spirited 12th over that cost the Aussies just one run.

Maxwell fought back in his final over, pinching the wicket of Matthew Cross (18 off 11) with a full toss that fell just short of the rope.

Berrington had to take the reins for Scotland, as Australia worked hard to put the brakes on the Scots’ run rate. The Scottish skipper anchored the second half of the innings, helping his side push to a total of 180.

Maxwell was the only bowler that picked up multiple wickets, finishing with 44/2 off four overs, while Berrington made 42* off 31 balls.