T20 WC PIX: Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106/9

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between Pakistan and Ireland in Lauderhill, USA on Sunday.

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates a wicket against Ireland. Photograph: ICC/X

Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc with the new ball, helping Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106 for nine in an inconsequential T20 World Cup match in Lauderhill, USA on Sunday.

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland on Sunday. Photograph: PCB/X

Both Pakistan and Ireland are out of the tournament with India and debutants USA progressing to the Super Eight stage from Group A.

IMAGE: Mohammad Amir celebrates a wicket. Photograph: PCB/X

Shaheen finally came to the party, albeit in a lost cause, returning with impressive figures of 3/22, while Amir scalped two wickets for 11 runs as Pakistan bowlers ignited fire from the word go on a damp pitch after electing to bowl.

Imad Wasim (3/8) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs while Haris Rauf (1/17) also accounted for a batter.

IMAGE: Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie is bowled by Shaheen Afridi in the first over. Photograph: PCB/X

Gareth Delany (31 off 19) and Mark Adair (15 off 19) shared crucial 32-run stand for the seventh wicket to keep Ireland in the game.