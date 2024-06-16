News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC PIX: Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106/9

T20 WC PIX: Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106/9

Source: PTI
June 16, 2024 22:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between Pakistan and Ireland in Lauderhill, USA on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates a wicket against Ireland. Photograph: ICC/X

Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc with the new ball, helping Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106 for nine in an inconsequential T20 World Cup match in Lauderhill, USA on Sunday.

 

Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland on Sunday. Photograph: PCB/X

Both Pakistan and Ireland are out of the tournament with India and debutants USA progressing to the Super Eight stage from Group A.

Mohammad Amir

IMAGE: Mohammad Amir celebrates a wicket. Photograph: PCB/X

Shaheen finally came to the party, albeit in a lost cause, returning with impressive figures of 3/22, while Amir scalped two wickets for 11 runs as Pakistan bowlers ignited fire from the word go on a damp pitch after electing to bowl.

Imad Wasim (3/8) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs while Haris Rauf (1/17) also accounted for a batter.

Pakistan

IMAGE: Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie is bowled by Shaheen Afridi in the first over. Photograph: PCB/X

Gareth Delany (31 off 19) and Mark Adair (15 off 19) shared crucial 32-run stand for the seventh wicket to keep Ireland in the game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Aus see off Scotland scare; England make Super 8
PIX: Aus see off Scotland scare; England make Super 8
Nepal aim to finish off on a high against Bangladesh
Nepal aim to finish off on a high against Bangladesh
T20 WC: Jadeja-Axar over Kul-Cha in Super 8?
T20 WC: Jadeja-Axar over Kul-Cha in Super 8?
Ronaldo aims for Euro glory in potential farewell
Ronaldo aims for Euro glory in potential farewell
False: Poll official on EVM news; notices issued
False: Poll official on EVM news; notices issued
Euro 2024: Late drama as Weghorst secures Dutch win
Euro 2024: Late drama as Weghorst secures Dutch win
Alaska: IAF Rafales wrap up 10-day Red Flag exercise
Alaska: IAF Rafales wrap up 10-day Red Flag exercise

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Virat Kohli Steals The Show

Virat Kohli Steals The Show

'Let entire nation down': Lanka's Mathews apologises

'Let entire nation down': Lanka's Mathews apologises

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances