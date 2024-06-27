South Africa's painful past in World Cups!

IMAGE: South Africa's players led by captain Graeme Smith leave field after losing to Australia in their World Cup semi-final match in St Lucia, on April 25, 2007. Photographs: Reuters

South Africa and World Cup semi-finals used to be a sporting tragedy of Shakepearean proportions. Not anymore.



Shedding the unwanted tag of perennial "chokers" the Proteas marched into their maiden T20 World Cup final unbeaten in Tarouba, Trinidad, comfortably beating tournament giant-slayers Afghanistan.



The triumph wiped off years of heartache and the trauma of being labelled under-performers despite having some of international cricket's biggest names in the line-up.

A look at South Africa's tormented past when they failed to get over the line at key junctures in World Cups:



1992 ODI World Cup semi-final vs Australia



Not quite a choke but just bad luck. Emerging after 22 years of exile following the end of apartheid in the country, South Africa had everything going for them, their lightening quick bowlers were excelling, their fielders affected sensational run-outs.



However, in the semi-final, rain came and the equation went from a reasonably gettable 22 off 7 balls to 22 off just one ball, thanks to a miscommunication on their revised target.



1996 ODI World Cup quarter-final vs West Indies



Having won all their group games, Hansie Cronje and his men started firm favourites against West Indies in the quarter-final. But Brian Lara played an absolute blinder while spinners Roger Harper and Jimmy Adams spun a web to inflict a 19-run defeat on the Proteas.



1999 ODI World Cup semi-final vs Australia





Perhaps the most devastating game in South Africa's cricketing history. The semi-final at Edgbaston that turned tournament's best player Lance Klusener into the World Cup's biggest tragic hero.



Chasing a modest 214, South Africa needed nine off the final over with the final pair at the crease. Klusener smashed the first two balls for fours to level the scores but Allan Donald was run out and the game was tied.



Australia went through to the final as they had won the previous game between the teams in the Super 6s stage.



2007 ODI World Cup semi-final vs Australia



South Africa's decision to bat first backfired dramatically as a revered line-up, including the likes of Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers and Mark Boucher, was shot out for 149. Australia finished the game off with nearly 20 overs to spare



2009 T20 World Cup semi-final vs Pakistan



The Proteas had defeated New Zealand, England, West Indies and India to reach the last four stage high on confidence. But a miserly spell by Shahid Afridi stopped them as they failed to chase a reasonably decent 150.



2011 ODI World Cup quarter-final vs New Zealand



A line up boasting of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy failed to chase down a small target of 222 against New Zealand. At 108/3 in 25 overs, South Africa looked set to cruise to victory but suffered an unbelievable collapse, losing their last seven wickets for 64 runs.



2014 T20 World Cup semi-final vs India



South Africa's semi-final curse continued as they failed to get over the line in another crunch match. This time against a clinical Indian unit with Virat Kohli smashing a brilliant 72 not out from 34 balls to guide his team to a six-wicket victory in Dhaka.



2015 ODI World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand





The tide didn't turn for the Proteas. A golden generation of South Africa cricketers, at their peak, had all bases covered. But were knocked out by New Zealand again in the semi-finals stage giving yet another heartbreak.



Grant Elliott emerged as unlikely hero for the Kiwis with a match-winning 84 not out from 73 balls as the hosts cruised to victory in the rain-hit match.



2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 vs the Netherlands



A solitary win away from the semi-finals, South Africa choked, suffering a 13-run shock defeat at the hands of a spirited Netherlands side. Chasing 159 for victory, the Proteas were cruising on 90/3 in the 13th over before they lost four quick wickets to slip to 120/7 in the 18th over and eventually finished on 145/8.



2023 ODI World Cup semi-final vs Australia

The Proteas galloped through the league stage, even inflicting a massive 134-run defeat on Australia. But when it came to the crucial last four game, South Africa meekly surrendered to the men from Down Under in the semis, for their fifth exit in the last four stage in the 50-over World Cups.