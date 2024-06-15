News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: India vs Canada called off without a ball bowled

T20 WC: India vs Canada called off without a ball bowled

Last updated on: June 15, 2024 22:31 IST
T20 World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was abandoned on Saturday, after rain left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield.

India progressed to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished with three points.

 

The United States' match against Ireland at the same venue was also called off on Friday due to a wet outfield after unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding.

Rohit Sharma

The cancellation resulted in Pakistan being eliminated and the US qualifying for the Super Eight stage for the first time after ensuring second place in the group with five points.

Central Broward Park is also scheduled to host the last Group A match on Sunday, with Pakistan facing bottom side Ireland.

India play Afghanistan in their first Super Eight Group One match on Thursday. The US, placed in Super Eight Group Two, will face South Africa on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
