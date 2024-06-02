News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC PIX: Bau hits 50, WI restrict PNG to 136/8

T20 WC PIX: Bau hits 50, WI restrict PNG to 136/8

Source: PTI
June 02, 2024 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between West Indies and Papua New Guinea, in Georgetown, Guyana, on Sunday.

Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Assad Vala

IMAGE: Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Assad Vala. Photograph: ICC/X

Sese Bau made a fine half-century but two time champions West Indies still managed to limit Papua New Guinea to a below-par 136 for eight in their T20 World Cup opener in Georgetown, on Sunday.

 

The gulf between the two teams was evident, but Bau (50 off 43 balls) made instant impact on the big stage with his spirited effort.

PNG, playing their second T20 World Cup, were reeling at 50 for four before Bau shared a 44-run stand with Charles Amini (12) to save them the blushes.

Expecting the pitch to turn, the West Indies picked three spinners and put the opposition in after winning the toss.

Sese Bau hit a fifty to help Papua New Guinea get close to the 140-run mark 

IMAGE: Sese Bau hit a fifty to help Papua New Guinea get close to the 140-run mark. Photograph: ICC/X

The help for the spinners was visible as early as the first over bowled by Akeal Hosein.

However, it was pacer Romario Shepherd who picked the first wicket by having Tony Ura caught behind in the second over of the game. The ball seamed away, inducing a thick edge from the batter.

Hosein got rid of number three Lega Siaka with an arm ball before Alzarri Joseph sent back PNG skipper Assad Vala (21 off 22 balls).

Akeil Hosein celebrates the wicket of Lega Siaka 

IMAGE: Akeil Hosein celebrates the wicket of Lega Siaka Photograph: ICC/X

Vala came up with a couple of crisp hits in the cover region before being caught brilliantly by Roston Chase at backward point.

Vala's six over extra cover off spinner Chase in the previous over was one of the highlights of PNG's innings.

Former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle with the T20 World Cup trophy  

IMAGE: Former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle with the T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: ICC/X

Bau then ensured that the odd boundary kept coming as PNG tried to consolidate their innings.

Bau, a leftie like Vala, smashed left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for a six and couple of fours to give the innings much needed momentum.

After his departure, the associate nation did rather well to get close to the 140-run mark. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: What Did Gavaskar Tell Babar Azam?
SEE: What Did Gavaskar Tell Babar Azam?
Aditi Ashok aims for consistency ahead of Paris Games
Aditi Ashok aims for consistency ahead of Paris Games
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
Cong bags only one of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal
Cong bags only one of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal
Move to justify rigging: Oppn on BJP sweep prediction
Move to justify rigging: Oppn on BJP sweep prediction
BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh for 3rd time in row
BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh for 3rd time in row
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

I would love to coach the Indian team: Gambhir

I would love to coach the Indian team: Gambhir

Bangladesh sweat over pacer Shoriful's fitness

Bangladesh sweat over pacer Shoriful's fitness

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances