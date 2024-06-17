T20 WC: Nepal's bowlers shoot out Bangladesh cheaply

IMAGE: Nepal's players celebrate a wicket during their concluding T20 World Cup Group D match against Bangladesh in St. Vincent on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Nepal's bowlers turned in a brilliant display to shoot out Bangladesh for a paltry 106 in 19.3 overs in their concluding Group D match of the T20 World Cup in St. Vincent on Monday.

Sompal Kami (2/10), Dipendra Singh Airee (2/22), Rohit Paudel (2/20) and Sandeep Lamichhane (2/17) took two wickets each as Bangladesh were dismissed for their lowest total against an associate nation in T20 World Cups.

In the process, Lamichhane completed 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Shakib Al Hasan (17), Mahmudullah (13), Rishad Hossain (13), Taskin Ahmed (12 not out) and Litton Das (10) were the notable contributors for Bangladesh.

With four points, Bangladesh are looking to join South Africa in the Super 8 stage, but Nepal, eager to finish their campaign on a high, could not have started any better.

Kami dismissed Tanzid Hasan caught and bowled with the first delivery of the match.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was out bowled in the second over, causing even more despair for Bangladesh.

Nepal then picked up wickets in the fifth and sixth over to cap off a dominant Powerplay, having the Tigers reeling at 31 for 4 at the six-over mark.

IMAGE: Nepal's players celebrate after Sompal Kami dismisses Tanzid Hasan. Photograph: ICC/X

Bangladesh attempted an innings rehabilitation with the field more spread out and worked their way past 50. But the crucial dismissal of Mahmudullah (13 off 13) had them on the ropes, after a miscommunication caused a frustrating run out.

The Tigers were 57 for 5 at drinks, needing a huge few overs to get back into the contest.

Right arm off-spinner Paudel could smell blood, though, and produced a sharp-turning ball to trap the other danger man, Shakib Al Hasan (17 off 22), out LBW.

Things went from bad to worse for Bangladesh, as Lamichhane stepped into prominence with two huge wickets that also gave the 23-year-old leg break bowler a memorable slice of history.

His second dismissal, removing Jaker Ali, was his 100th T20 International wicket, in his 54th match.

The final blow came in the 20th over, with Paudel executing a run-out to have Bangladesh all out for 106.