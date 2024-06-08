News
PICS: Rishad, Hridoy take Bangladesh past Sri Lanka

PICS: Rishad, Hridoy take Bangladesh past Sri Lanka

June 08, 2024 10:51 IST
Towhid Hridoy scored a fine 40 off 21 balls, including 4 sixes, to rally Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dallas on Friday.

IMAGE: Towhid Hridoy scored a fine 40 off 21 balls, including 4 sixes, to rally Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dallas on Friday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricke/X

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took a match-winning three wickets for 22 runs as Bangladesh scored a thrilling two-wicket victory over former champions Sri Lanka in their Group D T20 World Cup fixture in Dallas on Friday.

It was Sri Lanka’s second successive defeat. They lost to South Africa by six wickets in their tournament opener.

 

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 124 for 9 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets for 17 runs

IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who bagged three wickets for 17 runs, celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricke/X

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman complemented Rishad, returning splendid figures of 3 for 17, while Taskin Ahmed took 2 for 25.

Opener Pathum Nissanka was Sri Lanka’s top-scorer with a 28-ball 47.

Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Towhid Hridoy made a significant contribution in Bangladesh’s chase, hitting four sixes and a four in a crucial 20-ball 40, while Mahmudullah scored a 13-ball-16 not out to take the team home with an over to spare.

South Africa, the Netherlands and Bangladesh have two points each in that order in Group D, while Nepal and Sri Lanka are yet to open their account.

PIX: Canada stun Ireland for first T20 World Cup win
Younis calls Pakistan's loss to USA a 'Black Day'
'India-Pakistan an extra special match, not a fight'
10 Reason Why Modi Should Follow Sonia
Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away
What Makes Triptii Dimri So Desirable?
Moody's Concerns Over Coalition Challenges

T20 WC PIX: Afghanistan thrash New Zealand

Coding to Pro Cricket: Netravalkar's unique journey

