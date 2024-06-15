T20 World Cup: New Zealand steamroll Uganda

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between New Zealand and Uganda in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday.
New Zealand registered their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, defeating Uganda by nine wickets in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday.
New Zealand put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Uganda for a paltry 40 before gunning down the target in 5.2 overs with opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra remaining unbeaten on 22 and 1 respectively.
Pacer Tim Southee (3/4) was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps with fellow quick Trent Boult (2/7), spinners Mitchell Santner (2/8) and Rachin Ravindra (2/9) picking up two wickets apiece.