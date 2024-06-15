News
T20 World Cup: New Zealand steamroll Uganda

T20 World Cup: New Zealand steamroll Uganda

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 15, 2024 08:50 IST
IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between New Zealand and Uganda in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates a wicket during the match against Uganda, in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday

IMAGE: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates a wicket during the match against Uganda, in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday. Photograph: ICCX

New Zealand registered their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, defeating Uganda by nine wickets in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Saturday.

 

New Zealand put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Uganda for a paltry 40 before gunning down the target in 5.2 overs with opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra remaining unbeaten on 22 and 1 respectively.

Pacer Tim Southee (3/4) was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps with fellow quick Trent Boult (2/7), spinners Mitchell Santner (2/8) and Rachin Ravindra (2/9) picking up two wickets apiece.

Source: PTI
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

