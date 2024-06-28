'Kohli manufacturing shots that aren't there'

'This is not his game... He is going too early for it, especially with Rohit Sharma playing aggressively at the other end.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell prey to left-arm pacer Reece Topley in the third over. Photograph: ICC/X

Virat Kohli's dismissal for just 9 runs in the crucial T20 World Cup semi-final against England has sparked debate about his batting approach.

Kohli, who has been opening the batting for India in the tournament, fell prey to left-arm pacer Reece Topley in the third over. While he did manage a six over mid-wicket before his dismissal, his overall approach raised eyebrows.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking during a rain break, questioned Kohli's ultra-aggressive tactics. He felt Kohli should have shown more restraint, especially considering Rohit Sharma was batting well at the other end.

'This is not his game... He is going too early for it, especially with Rohit Sharma playing aggressively at the other end,' Shastri said on Star Sports.

'The keyword is rhythm. It's not quite there. If it is in his area, yes, he puts that away. But he has tried to manufacture shots that aren't there.

'You do that when you are in top form, when you have got 300 runs in the competition. Then it's second nature, it comes to you. When you are looking to break free, when the runs are not there, it's not easy,' Shastri added.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, commentating during the match, felt, 'There was no balance on the ball Virat Kohli got out.'

Kohli's dismissal continues a trend of underwhelming performances throughout the T20 World Cup. His opening partnership strategy hasn't yielded the desired results for India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

The pressure was on Kohli as he strode out to bat alongside Rohit Sharma but his struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup continued in the semi-final against England at the Providence stadium, Georgetown, Guyana.

Topley's delivery came back in sharply after pitching full length, and Kohli's attempted shot over deep mid-wicket resulted in his dismissal. This brings his total for the tournament to 74 runs across his outings.

Disappointment was evident on Kohli's face as he walked back to the pavilion.

Social media reactions have reflected on his lack of form throughout the competition.