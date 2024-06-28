News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kohli manufacturing shots that aren't there'

'Kohli manufacturing shots that aren't there'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 28, 2024 06:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'This is not his game... He is going too early for it, especially with Rohit Sharma playing aggressively at the other end.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell prey to left-arm pacer Reece Topley in the third over. Photograph: ICC/X
 

Virat Kohli's dismissal for just 9 runs in the crucial T20 World Cup semi-final against England has sparked debate about his batting approach.

Kohli, who has been opening the batting for India in the tournament, fell prey to left-arm pacer Reece Topley in the third over. While he did manage a six over mid-wicket before his dismissal, his overall approach raised eyebrows.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking during a rain break, questioned Kohli's ultra-aggressive tactics. He felt Kohli should have shown more restraint, especially considering Rohit Sharma was batting well at the other end.

'This is not his game... He is going too early for it, especially with Rohit Sharma playing aggressively at the other end,' Shastri said on Star Sports.

'The keyword is rhythm. It's not quite there. If it is in his area, yes, he puts that away. But he has tried to manufacture shots that aren't there.

'You do that when you are in top form, when you have got 300 runs in the competition. Then it's second nature, it comes to you. When you are looking to break free, when the runs are not there, it's not easy,' Shastri added.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, commentating during the match, felt, 'There was no balance on the ball Virat Kohli got out.'

Kohli's dismissal continues a trend of underwhelming performances throughout the T20 World Cup. His opening partnership strategy hasn't yielded the desired results for India.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

The pressure was on Kohli as he strode out to bat alongside Rohit Sharma but his struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup continued in the semi-final against England at the Providence stadium, Georgetown, Guyana.

Topley's delivery came back in sharply after pitching full length, and Kohli's attempted shot over deep mid-wicket resulted in his dismissal. This brings his total for the tournament to 74 runs across his outings.

Disappointment was evident on Kohli's face as he walked back to the pavilion.

Social media reactions have reflected on his lack of form throughout the competition.

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC PIX: India crush England to storm into final
T20 WC PIX: India crush England to storm into final
Kapil heaps praise on Bumrah: '1000 times better'
Kapil heaps praise on Bumrah: '1000 times better'
Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?
Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?
UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life
UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
T20 WC PIX: India crush England to storm into final
T20 WC PIX: India crush England to storm into final

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

Rohit Sharma joins elite club

Rohit Sharma joins elite club

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances