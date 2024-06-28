T20 WC PIX: India set 172 run target for England

IMAGES from the semi-final match between India and England played at the Providence Stadium, in Guyana on Thursday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stabilised the ship. Photograph: BCCI/X

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a half-century but England spinners put up a fabulous show before India posted an above par score of 171 for seven in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana on Thursday.

The par score on a slow Providence Stadium track is 167.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli failed to fire. Photograph: England Cricket/X

The India skipper hit six delectable boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball-57 while Suryakumar Yadav got 47 off 36 balls but heavy rains that stopped them on tracks after eight overs did disturb their momentum.

The duo added 73 runs for the third wicket. Virat Kohli (9) once again failed and now has a tally of 75 runs from seven games in the tournament.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav fell short of fifty by a narrow margin. Photograph: BCCI/X

Part-time off-spinner Liam Livingstone (0/24 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/25 in 4 overs) were brilliant in keeping things under check, giving only 49 runs in their eight overs.

IMAGE: England’s Chris Jordan (3/37) had the best figures. Photograph: England Cricket/X

It was finally left to Hardik Pandya (23 off 13 balls), who took on Chris Jordan in the 18th over, hitting two consecutive sixes that took them close to 150 before Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Axar Patel (10) took India past the par score.

All the frontline English bowlers were among wickets with Chris Jordan (3/37) having the best figures.