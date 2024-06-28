News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC PIX: India set 172 run target for England

T20 WC PIX: India set 172 run target for England

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 28, 2024 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the semi-final match between India and England played at the Providence Stadium, in Guyana on Thursday. 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stabilised the ship. Photograph: BCCI/X

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a half-century but England spinners put up a fabulous show before India posted an above par score of 171 for seven in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana on Thursday.
The par score on a slow Providence Stadium track is 167.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli failed to fire. Photograph: England Cricket/X

The India skipper hit six delectable boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball-57 while Suryakumar Yadav got 47 off 36 balls but heavy rains that stopped them on tracks after eight overs did disturb their momentum.

The duo added 73 runs for the third wicket. Virat Kohli (9) once again failed and now has a tally of 75 runs from seven games in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav fell short of fifty by a narrow margin.Photograph: BCCI/X

Part-time off-spinner Liam Livingstone (0/24 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/25 in 4 overs) were brilliant in keeping things under check, giving only 49 runs in their eight overs.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: England’s Chris Jordan (3/37) had the best figures. Photograph: England Cricket/X

It was finally left to Hardik Pandya (23 off 13 balls), who took on Chris Jordan in the 18th over, hitting two consecutive sixes that took them close to 150 before Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Axar Patel (10) took India past the par score.

All the frontline English bowlers were among wickets with Chris Jordan (3/37) having the best figures. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Shamsi inspired by Steyn's hug
SEE: Shamsi inspired by Steyn's hug
Kapil heaps praise on Bumrah: '1000 times better'
Kapil heaps praise on Bumrah: '1000 times better'
Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?
Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?
NEET row: CBI arrests 2 in Patna, grills 3 in Gujarat
NEET row: CBI arrests 2 in Patna, grills 3 in Gujarat
Banks' gross NPAs at 12-yr low, may fall further
Banks' gross NPAs at 12-yr low, may fall further
A good server lacking in set pieces at Euro 2024
A good server lacking in set pieces at Euro 2024
Rohit Sharma joins elite club
Rohit Sharma joins elite club

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Rohit Sharma joins elite club

Rohit Sharma joins elite club

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances