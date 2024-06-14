News
T20 World Cup: USA join India in Super Eight; Pak out

T20 World Cup: USA join India in Super Eight; Pak out

June 14, 2024 23:38 IST
Umpires walk back after inspecting the outfield

IMAGE: Umpires walk back after inspecting the outfield. After several inspections, the match was finally called-off due to wet outfield. Photograph: ICC/X

The United States' T20 World Cup group match against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Friday, ensuring the co-hosts' progress to the Super Eight knockout stage at the expense of former champions Pakistan.

Unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding, resulted in a wet outfield when the teams arrived. Although the rain stopped in the morning, umpires called off the game when it returned after several inspections.

 

India top the group with six points while USA are second with five points, which means third-placed Pakistan (two points) cannot finish in the top two even if they beat Ireland on Sunday in their final group game.

Only the top two teams from the four groups advance to the Super Eight. USA. beat Canada in the tournament opener before stunning Pakistan in a match that went to a Super Over.

Newcomers USA cleared the group stage of the T20 World Cup in their very first attempt.

Pakistan went down to India in New York on Sunday in a close game, failing to chase a target of 120. Before that, in their opening game in Dallas, they suffered a shock Super Over loss to USA.

The back-to-back defeats meant Pakistan's chances of advancing to the Super Eight were already out of their control. It is yet another global tournament where the unpredictable Pakistanis again left it too late.

Partly made up of men moonlighting as cricketers when not doing their primary jobs, the USA team's upsurge in the game was the morale-boosting T20I series victory over Bangladesh just prior to the T20 World Cup.

The US team comprises eight cricketers of Indian descent, most of them on temporary H1-B visas that allow companies to hire overseas employees, who are trying to revive the sport 180 years after the country hosted the first-ever international cricket match, between USA and Canada at the St George's Cricket Club in New York way back in 1844, 33 years before England and Australia played in their first Test match.

AGENCIES
