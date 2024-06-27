News
PICS: South Africa shoot out Afghanistan for 56!

PICS: South Africa shoot out Afghanistan for 56!

June 27, 2024 07:34 IST
Images from the T20 World Cup semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy ground in Trinidad, on Thursday.

South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz

IMAGE: South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the T20 World Cup semi-final, in Trinidad, on Thursday. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Afghanistan were bowled out by South Africa for just 56 in 11.5 overs in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Thursday.

It is the first time a team has been dismissed for under 100 in a semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

 

Kagiso Rabada (2/14) and Anrich Nortje (2/7) ripped the soul out of Afghanistan's top-order, reducing them to 28 for 5 inside the Powerplay, before their innings folded in just 11.5 overs.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa.

Both teams, vying to reach their maiden final, were unchanged for the crucial clash. South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament while Afghanistan won five of their seven games.

Gulbadin Naib is bowled by Marco Jansen

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib is bowled by Marco Jansen. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

There was no way Afghanistan could rise from the dumps and their dream of reaching a maiden World Cup final seems to have ended even before it began.

While the South Africa pacers were on the money, the Afghan batters too should cope some blame for being edgy on a pitch that hid no demons apart from those deliveries that kicked up from a length.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the first to perish, chasing Jansen's delivery outside the off-stump, giving Reeza Hendricks an easy catch at slip.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

The dismissal of in-form Gurbaz seemed to inject doses of panic in the Afghanistan line-up, and Gulbadin Naib was consumed by a lovely in-coming delivery by Jansen.

But the next two dismissals were a combination of bowler's brilliance and batters' irrationality.

Ibrahim Zadran, on whom a lot was riding for the Afghans, did not move his feet against a Rabada delivery that came back a bit. There was enough room for the ball to sneak past his bat and pad and rattle Zadran's leg-stump.

Three balls later in the fourth over, Mohammad Nabi's dismissal was along similar lines and the only difference was that Rabada disturbed the off-stump this time.

Nortje joined the party with the scalp of Azmatullah Omarzai, whose slash found Tristan Stubbs in the deep.

Gurbaz, Zadran and Omarzai are the leading run-makers for Afghanistan in this ICC showpiece, but on the crucial day all they could manage was a paltry 12 runs between them.

Skipper Rashid Khan, who could have made some valuable runs, chose to expose all his stumps to Nortje and saw the one close to his legs cartwheel across the field.

Leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) applied the coupe de grace on Afghanistan batting line-up with two wickets in one over, jettisoning Karim Jannat and Noor Ahmad.

South Africa look well-poised to face the winners of the second semi-final between India and England in the title clash. 

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

