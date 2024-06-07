News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC PIX: Kirton lifts Canada to 137/7 against IRL

T20 WC PIX: Kirton lifts Canada to 137/7 against IRL

Source: PTI
June 07, 2024 22:15 IST
Images from the T20 World Cup match between Canada and Ireland at New York

IMAGE: Shreyas Movva scored 37 runs for Canada. Photograph: ICC / X

The under-fire pitch here played much better but Canada couldn't capitalize until  Nicholas Kirton threw caution to the wind and lifted his team to a fighting 137 for seven in their T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Kirton blazed away to a 35-ball 49 and wicket keeper Shreyas Movva chipped in with 37 in 36 deliveries as the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium saw 100 being crossed for the first time in the tournament.

IMAGE: Ireland's Mark Adair celebrates a wicket. Photographs: ICC / X

Heading into this game, the focus was more on the pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, thanks to the uneven bounce and prodigious movement they offered in the earlier matches of the tournament. However, things seemed to have improved a lot as the curators shaved off the grass and rolled it many times.

Ireland's decision to bowl first first was vindicated as they had Canada on the mat at 53 for four in the beginning of the ninth over.

Seamer Craig Young (2/32) impressed the most early on as he removed Aaron Johnson (14) and Pargat Singh (18) after opening bowler Mark Adair got the better of Navneet Dhaliwal (6), who had scored a half-century in the tournament opener against USA.

IMAGE: Ireland's Barry McCarthy celebrates a wicket. Photographs: ICC / X

Meanwhile, Dilpreet Bajwa (7) was taken care of by leg-spinner Gareth Delany as Canada found themselves in all sorts of trouble at the halfway mark after having managed 37 runs for the loss of two wickets in the power play. This was the second best score in the power play at New York after India's 39/1 against the Irish on Wednesday.

Seeking to give his team a solid start, Dhaliwal failed in his endeavour as he cut one straight to George Dockrell at backward point off the bowling of Adair in the third over. Johnson got a couple of boundaries against Josh Little but was soon made his way back to the dressing room as he played a pull shot and ended up giving a catch at fine leg.

Pargat Singh was out caught by Little after a promising start, as he sliced a Young delivery while looking to loft it.

Source: PTI
