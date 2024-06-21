Cummins 'tricks' as Australia restrict Bangladesh to 140

IMAGE: Pat Cummins is only the second Australian bowler, after Bret Lee -- 3 for 27 vs Bangladesh in 2007 -- to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Pat Cummins registered the first hat-trick of the 2024 T20 World Cup as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140 for 8 in the Super Eight match at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium, in Antigua, on Friday.

The seasoned pacer finished with excellent figures of 3 for 29 on a sluggish pitch not easy to get going.

Cummins is only the second Australian bowler, after Bret Lee -- 3 for 27 vs Bangladesh in 2007 -- to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.

For Bangladesh, only captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (41 runs) and Towhid Hridoy (40) got decent scores.

Just after Bangladesh's innings was over rain interrupted the game and it remains to be seen when the second innings resumes.

Mitchell Marsh won the toss and put Bangladesh in.

Australia made two changes to the side that beat Scotland, Cummins returning to the line-up.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa took 2/24 to take his tally to 15 wickets in seven games against Bangladesh in T20 cricket. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

As he so often does, Mitchell Starc got an early breakthrough, bowling Tanzin Hasan with the third ball of the innings. In doing so, he moved past Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga into outright first for wickets in men’s World Cups, both ODI and T20Is.

Despite the early breakthrough Bangladesh did well to steady themselves though Liton Das and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shanto crunched Josh Hazlewood for a six to kick-start the fourth over, while two fours in the fifth over had Bangladesh ticking over.

Their partnership lasted through to the end of the Powerplay as the Asian side crossed the six-over mark with 39 for 1.

Shanto took up the reins as Bangladesh pushed past 50, before the stand finally ended when Adam Zampa spun one through Das in the ninth over.

The Tigers still had plenty of work to do at the half-way stage with Rishad Hossain giving away his wicket on the final ball before drinks – placing Bangladesh at 67 for 3.

Zampa then removed Shanto (41 off 36) to end over 13, placing major pressure on the Bangladesh middle order.

Towhid Hridoy tried hard to push the pace, dragging his side’s total into three figures in the 16th over.

Cummins then stepped in and collected two quick scalps to end Australia’s 18th over. He dismissed Hridoy upon return to start over 20, completing the tournament's first hat-trick. It capped off a strong fightback for Cummins with the ball.