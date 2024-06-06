News
Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer

Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer

Source: ANI
Last updated on: June 06, 2024 09:57 IST
Uganda

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X.com

Uganda secured their first victory in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup with a dramatic three-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in a low-scoring encounter at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

Frank Nsubuga's disciplined bowling spell (2/4) restricted Papua New Guinea to a meagre 77 runs after electing to bat first.

 

Openers Alpesh Ramjani and Juma Miyagi struck early blows, dismantling PNG's batting order. Hiri Hiri (15) offered brief resistance, but wickets fell at regular intervals as Uganda maintained control.

Chasing a modest target, Uganda themselves stumbled initially, slumping to 26/5.

Uganda

However, young talent Riazat Ali Shah displayed remarkable composure, anchoring the chase with a crucial 33-run knock off 56 deliveries. Despite falling short of a fifty, his innings provided much-needed stability.

Despite a mid-innings wobble, Uganda held their nerve. With ten balls to spare, they crossed the finish line, securing a hard-fought and historic win in their second T20 World Cup match.

Papua New Guinea's bowlers couldn't capitalise on the early dismissals, and their profligacy with 15 wides further aided the Ugandan cause.

