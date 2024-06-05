Rain forces England, Scotland T20 WC washout

IMAGE: The contest witnessed multiple rain interruptions starting with a delay in start of the game. Photograph: ICC/X.com

Intermittent rain forced abandonment of the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday with both teams sharing a point each.

Rain arrived right at the innings break once again after having already truncated the game to a 10-overs-per-side affair, with Scotland reaching 90 for no loss in the first half.

England's target was revised to 109 runs needed off 10 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as Ireland kept the opposition bowlers under the pump for the majority of the contest.

IMAGE: Michael Jones shines despite washout. Photograph: ICC/X.com

Michael Jones made a 30-ball 45 not out with two sixes and four fours while George Munsey hit an unbeaten 41 not out off 31 balls with as many boundaries to lead the charge for their side.

Munsey was also lucky when Mark Wood, who had bounced him out on the third ball of the fifth over, was found to have overstepped the crease with skipper Jos Buttler taking a fine catch running behind.

Both the Scottish batters displayed attractive array of strokes to put their team in a strong position.

A passing shower right after the toss left a wet spot on the pitch which forced a delay of 20 minutes, while the longest break came right after the powerplay.

Scotland were on charge reaching 51 for no loss in 6.2 overs when a heavy shower forced players into the shed and the long interruption forced the officials to cut short the game by 10 overs each in the two innings.

For the defending champions England, both Chris Jordan (0/24) and Adil Rashid (0/26) lacked control with the ball in the team's first outing in this World Cup and the bowling overall could not really trouble the Scottish opening pair.

Scotland will now prepare for the next clash against Namibia to be played here at the Kensington Oval on Friday, whereas England will gear up for a contest against arch-rivals Australia at the same venue on Saturday.

