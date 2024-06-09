PICS: Pakistan pacers shoot out India for 119

Images from the T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan in New York on Sunday.

IMAGE: Pakistan's players are ecstatic after dismissing India opener Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup Group A match in New York on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

India suffered a mid-innings collapse on a two-paced track to post an underwhelming 119 against arch-rivals Pakistan despite a gutsy effort from Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday.

Pant, India's new No. 3, rode his luck en route a chancy 42 off 31 balls, but other batters in the star-studded line-up could not apply themselves on a challenging surface.

Pakistan dismissed India with an over to spare courtesy an all-round bowling effort, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf sharing three wickets each.

India lost seven wickets for just 28 runs, having looked in control at 89 for 3 in the 12th over.

Intermittent rain delayed the toss and subsequently the start of the game by 50 minutes. Amid overcast skies, Babar Azam expectedly put India in to bat.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf takes the catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

After the opening over from Shaheen Afrdi, in which Rohit played a sublime pick up shot for six over deep square leg, rain returned to halt the game again by roughly 30 minutes.

Virat Kohli (4 off 3), who has an exemplary record against Pakistan, hit a glorious cover drive off Naseem Shah off the first ball of his innings post the resumption before being caught at point off a wide and short ball two balls later.

Pakistan had India under the pump when Rohit (13 off 12) departed in the following over from Afridi.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who top-scored for India with 42, hits a boundary. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

India’s captain went for another pick up shot but this time mistimed it and was caught at deep square leg.

The drop-in pitch, which made headlines for the wrong reasons prior to the game, had enough for the pacers as well as the spinners but there was not as much uneven bounce as was seen in the previous games.

With India feeling the heat at 19 for 2, India decided to promote Axar Patel (20 off 18) at number four to shield Suryakumar Yadav, a surprising move as the team has able batters till number eight. However, to Axar's credit, the southpaw did play some bold strokes, including a six over third man off Afridi, in his brief stay.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is bowled by Naseem Shah. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

New No. 3 Pant and Axar shared a 39-run strand off 30 balls to ensure the runs kept coming after the loss of the openers.

Pant, who got two streaky fours off Mohammad Amir at the start of his innings, rode his luck to a play pivotal knock. The gutsy left-hander was also dropped on eight before he gained in confidence to come up with a series of fearless fours.

IMAGE: Naseem Shah celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Three came off the opening over from Haris Rauf before he unleashed the reverse hit on off-spinner Imad Wasim.

A 31-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (7 off 8) took India to a promising 81 for three in the 10 overs.

However, Pakistan fought back between overs 11-15 with as many as four wickets while conceding only 15 runs to leave India struggling at 96 for seven.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf celebrates after dismissing Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Dube's was a rather soft dismissal as he hit one straight back to Shah while Suryakumar tried to dispatch Rauf through the line but was caught at mid-off.

Seeing the wickets fall at the other end, Pant did not hold back and went for a straight aerial drive to give Amir his first wicket. He got rid of Ravindra Jadeja the next ball, the ball stopping on the batter, leading to a regulation catch at cover.

With more than five overs left in the innings, Hardik had to bat around the tail but did not last long.