Ferguson makes history as New Zealand bundle out PNG

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson is congratulated by teammates after his sensational 4-4-0-3 spell as New Zealand dismissed Papua New Guinea for 78 in the T20 World Cup Group C match in Trinidad on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Lockie Ferguson bowled the most economical spell in T20I history as New Zealand shot out Papua New Guinea for a mere 78 runs in their inconsequential Group C World Cup match in Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago) on Monday.

Ferguson joined Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar as only the second bowler in T20I history to bowl each of the allotted four overs as maidens and return figures of 4-4-0-3. Zafar recorded 4-4-0-2.

The Kiwis were successful in keeping the PNG batters quiet and pinned to their respective ends for most of their innings, which folded in 19.4 overs, the first half witnessing the ball racing to the ropes only four times.

Trent Boult (2/14), playing his last T20 World Cup match, began with a two-run first over, but it was Tim Southee (2/11) who drew first blood, getting PNG opener Tony Ura caught at deep backward point.

While there was no success for Boult in terms of wickets with the new ball, Ferguson struck with his first delivery, having PNG skipper Assad Vala caught at wide first slip for six.

Ferguson continued to trouble the opposition batters to such an extent that PNG couldn't score a run off his first three overs.

The right-arm pacer had further success when he pinned Charles Amini (17) in front of the wickets successfully for the third wicket.

Mitchell Santner (1/17) cut short the progress of Sese Bay (12), having him caught by Finn Allen at long-on after luring the batter to dance down the track and hit him, but the connection was improper.

Having not conceded a run yet, Ferguson found an inside edge off Chad Soper's (1) bat crash into the wickets after he recklessly dangled his bat, which came down awkwardly away from his pads.

Ferguson finished his spell without conceding a run and thus joined Zafar, the first bowler to bowl all four maidens, in November 2021 against Panama in T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier.

Boult returned to the attack and picked his first wicket of the contest, cleaning up Hiri Hiri (7) while Southee bagged another in the next to remove wicketkeeper-batter Kiplin Doriga (5) out of the equation.

Having toiled for success in his first three overs, Ish Sodhi (2/29) grabbed a couple of wickets to wrap up the PNG innings in the last over.