West Indies make short work of US to stay in semis race

IMAGE: Shai Hope blasted an unbeaten 82 off 39 balls as the West Indies beat the United States in the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match in Barbados on Saturday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Shai Hope led the way as the West Indies crushed the United States of America by nine wickets in their Group 2 Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

The dashing opener blasted eight sixes and four boundaries while scoring 82 not out off a mere 39 balls, while Nicholas Pooran hit three sixes and a four in his 27 not out off 13, as the West Indies wrapped up proceedings in just 10.5 overs.

Earlier, the West Indies, led by Andre Russell, delivered a top-class bowling performance to dismiss the United States for 128.

Russell (3/31) and Roston Chase (3/19) excelled with the ball to keep their hopes of a spot in the semi-finals alive.

IMAGE: Andre Russell took three wickets for 31 runs. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to field first in the contest between the tournament co-hosts, both needing to win to stay in contention for a berth in the semi-finals.

Beaten by England in the Super Eights opener, the West Indies tasted success early as Russell struck in the second over with his second delivery, inducing an edge from Steven Taylor and Roston Chase took a superb low catch at point.

However, the loss of an early wicket did not deter Andries Gous and new-man in Nitish Kumar.

The pair went on the offensive in a second-wicket 48-run partnership to take the United States, who lost to South Africa in their opening Super 8 match, to 48 for 1 by the end of the powerplay.

IMAGE: Roston Chase celebrates with his West Indies teammates after taking a wicket. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was introduced in the seventh over and he struck immediately after Nitish brought up the USA's 50 with a couple.

Nitish (20), going for a reverse sweep, was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. The US took the the review and lost it. US were two down for 51.

In the next over Andries Gous, who hit a six and three fours in his 29 off 16 balls, miscued his shot off Alzarri Joseph, trying to clear mid-wicket, and was caught by Shai Hope.

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took the crucial wicket of Nitish Kumar. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Chase then was brought into the attack and the off-spinner struck with his first delivery. Aaron Jones (11), who came in at the fall of Gous, attempted a slog-sweep, missed and saw his leg stump disturbed.

After 10 overs the USA were 69 for 4.

Chase tasted further success, first trapping Corey Anderson leg before for 7 and having Harmeet Singh (0) caught by Johnson Charles as the US were reduced to 88-6 in the 14th over.

Milind Kumar and Shadley van Schalkwyk took the total past 100 with a gritty display before Russell sent both back in quick succession in the 18th over. The former run-out by Russell after a terrible mix-up and Schalkwyk caught by Charles at deep point.

Ali Khan hit two fours and a six in a 14 off 6 balls cameo to swell the total as the United States were dismissed for 128 in 19.5 overs.