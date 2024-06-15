T20 WC PIX: SA escape to one-run win over Nepal

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between South Africa and Nepal in Kingstown, St. Vincent, on Saturday.

IMAGE: South Africa's left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets to help his team clinch a one-run thriller against Nepal, in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Saturday. Photograph: ICCX

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's four-wicket haul helped South Africa seal a one-run victory over Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground, in Kingstown, St. Vincent, on Saturday.

South Africa grabbed a dramatic last ball victory when Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen combined to run out Gulsan Jha off the final ball to win by a run and maintain their unbeaten record.

Nepal, replying to South Africa's 115 for seven, needed eight runs off the final over. Jha swiped a four over cover and with two runs needed off the final ball and one for a super over he took off for a single.

De Kock's throw rebounded off the batsman and Klaasen threw down the stumps at the bowler's end.

Nepal displayed a stupendous performance during the run chase and at one point seemed likely to cause an upset.

Kushal Bhurtel (13 runs from 21 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Aasif Sheikh (42 runs from 49 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) opened the batting for Nepal and put on a 35-run partnership, giving the underdogs a comfortable start.

Shamsi then drew first blood,, taking out Bhurtel in the 8th over. This opened the floodgates and wickets started to fall, but opener Aasif Sheikh stood tall before he was taken out by Shamsi in the 18th over.

The Nepal players were disconsolate. They seemed to be headed for Nepal's first win in 12 attempts against a ICC full member nation when they needed 22 runs from the last 24 balls.

They needed 18 runs from 18 balls but lost three wickets for one run within six balls including two wickets to spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and the equation changed.

In the final over, Nepal needed eight runs with Sompal Kami and Gulsan Jha at the crease.

IMAGE: Gulsan Jha was run-out of the final ball of the innings by Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: ICCX

Bowling the final over, Ottneil Baartman was carted for runs -- Gulsan lofted the ball beautifully over the cover for a four off the third ball of the over.

Nepal needed four runs from three balls; Gulshan ran two with Sompal Kami and Nepal needed 2 from two balls.

The fifth ball was a dot ball -- no runs were scored -- and Gulshan was run out next ball as Proteas won a thriller.

“We were very close and yet so far,” Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said.

“I think in crunch moments we did well and the way we fought was very good. If we can play top teams more regularly then next time we will be on the winning side."

Tabraiz Shamsi led the Proteas bowling attack after he bagged four wickets and gave up 19 runs in his four-over spell. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram also picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

Tabraiz Shamsi was named the Player of the Match after his magnificent performance while defending the target.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Nepal sent South Africa to bat first in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. However, Rohit Paudel's decision did go in favour of Nepal, as they restricted South Africa to 115/7.

Reeza Hendricks (43 runs from 49 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) and Quinton de Kock (10 runs from 11 balls, 1 four) opened for the Proteas and played a 22-run partnership as Dipendra Singh removed De Kock in the fourth over.

After the first dismissal, Aiden Markram (15 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours) and Hendricks tried to build up a partnership and add runs to the scoreboard. But Kushal Bhurtel bagged skipper Markram's wicket in the 12th over of the first inning.

Heinrich Klaasen (3 runs from 5 balls) was soon dismissed by Kushal Bhurtel in the 14th over.

In the 16th over, Dipendra Singh picked up an important wicket for Nepal as he removed Proteas opener Hendricks before removing David Miller's (7 runs from 10 balls) in the 18th over.

The Proteas crossed the 100-run mark in the 19th over after playing 109 balls.

Tristan Stubbs (27* runs from 18 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and Marco Jansen (1 run from 4 balls) were on the crease for the Proteas in the death overs. Stubbs started the final over with a six over the long-on and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard for South Africa.

Bhurtel removed Jansen and Kagiso Rabada in the final over.

Kushal Bhurtel bagged four wickets in his four-over spell. Dipendra Singh picked up three wickets.

Sandeep Lamichhane also displayed a stunning performance after returning to the Nepal squad. Even though he failed to take wickets, the spinner gave up only 18 runs in his four-over spell.