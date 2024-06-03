News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Trumpelmann bowls out Oman for 109

T20 World Cup: Trumpelmann bowls out Oman for 109

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 03, 2024 08:12 IST
IMAGE: Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against Oman on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Ruben Trumpelmann took a career-best 4/21 as Namibia bowled out Oman for 109 in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados.


Electing to bowl, Trumpelmann gave Namibia a dream start with wickets off the first two balls of the match.

 

The left-arm pacer rocked Oman early as he trapped opener Kashyap Prajapati lbw for a duck with a cracking yorker off the first ball. The second ball was another unplayable yorker as he got Oman captain Aqib Ilyas leg before wicket.

Trumpelmann claimed a third wicket in his second over when he got Naseem Khushi caught at mid-off as Oman struggled to 36/3 in the Powerplay.

Zeeshan Maqsodd struck four boundaries in the Powerplay to get Oman back on track after the early wickets.

However, left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz got Maqsood leg before for 22 in the seventh over.

Oman's batters struggled in the middle overs as they didn't manage a single boundary for 44 deliveries between the 10th over and the 17th over.

Khalid Kail stroked a steady 34 from 39 balls to help Oman get past the 100-run mark as he added 31 runs for the fifth wicket with Ayaan Khan, who made 15.

David Wiese took 3/28, while Gerhard Erasmus claimed 2/20 to clean up the Oman lower order as they were bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs.

REDIFF CRICKET
I would love to coach the Indian team: Gambhir
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
SEE: What Did Gavaskar Tell Babar Azam?
'EC Has Been Found Wanting'
Vendors Get Busy For Result D-Day
'I Face Everything With Chin Up'
T20 WC PIX: WI stagger to win over plucky PNG
