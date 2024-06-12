News
T20 WC PIX: Arshdeep shines as India restrict USA to 110

Source: PTI
June 12, 2024 22:22 IST
Pictures from the ICC T20 World Cup Match between India and USA at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York

IMAGE: Siraj takes a catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Arshdeep Singh hardly took his foot off the pedal enjoying career-best figures of 4/9 as India restricted co-hosts United States of America to a manageable 110 for 8 in a Group ‘A' encounter of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
    
After a couple of gallant batting performances in their back-to-back victories, the USA batters found Indian pace attack a few notches above in terms of class and quality.
    
There was hardly a phase of play when the hosts would have felt the noose being loosened around their necks.
    
However, after scoring 42 in the first 10, USA with useful contributions from Nitish Kumar (27), Steven Taylor (24) and former New Zealand international Corey Anderson (15) added another 68 in the back-10.

 

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Steven Taylor. Photograph: BCCI/X

Once Arshdeep got a couple of breakthroughs in the opening over including a first-ball wicket of Shayan Jahangir, there was no looking back for the Indians.
    
They never had a slip up in terms of intensity, mixing up fuller deliveries with ones that were pitched on back of length.
    
The left-arm pacer was fantastic both at the start and at the death bowling an incredible 17 dot balls.
    
Arshdeep had a dream first delivery of the game as he got one that was pitched on a length and darted back enough to catch Jahangir (0) plumb in-front.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma celebrate the dismissal of Aaron Jones. Photograph: BCCI/X

 The last delivery of the same over accounted for Andries Gous (2), who was late on a pull-shot off a delivery that was dug in short.
    
The Powerplay yielded only 18 runs and skipper on the day Aaron Jones (11) could hit one six off Mohammed Siraj as he was forced to block most deliveries before
    
Hardik Pandya (2/14 in 4 overs) ended his misery with a short delivery which he top-edged to Siraj at deep fine leg.
   

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Shayan Jahangir. Photograph: BCCI/X

The quality of opposition also gave skipper Rohit Sharma a chance to check out Shivam Dube (0/11 in 1 overs), the weakest link in both batting and bowling department.
    
Opener Taylor, who survived the Powerplay, hit a big six off Axar Patel only to drag the next one back to the stumps.
    
However, Nitish (27 off 23 balls) proved to be a thorn in India's flesh with some lusty hits including a picturesque straight drive after a maximum off Pandya while his able ally Anderson slog swept Axar for a maximum in the cow corner region.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar top-scored for USA. Photograph: USA Cricket/X

    
But a superb catch by Siraj at the mid-wicket boundary brought Nitish's downfall as half of the side was back in pavilion for 81.
    
Once Nitish was gone, USA's dreams of scoring 120 were also dashed

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

