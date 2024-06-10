McMullen guides Scotland to easy win over Oman

IMAGE: Brandon McMullen led Scotland’s chase against Oman, scoring an unbeaten 61, in the T20 World Cup match in Antigua on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Scotland produced a strong batting performance to trounce Oman in Antigua on Sunday and raise hopes of qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights stage.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Oman put up 150 for 7, thanks to a half-century from Prathik Athavale, who scored 5 fours and 2 sixes in his 54 off 40 balls.

Safyaan Sharif, in his 200th appearance for Scotland, bowled well for figures of 2 for 40 to restrict Oman.

In reply, Scotland bludgeoned their way to the target in just over 13 overs, Brandon McMullen scoring 61 not out and George Munsey 41.

The result took Scotland to the top of Group B with five points, with one fixture left to play against Australia on Saturday evening in St Lucia.

Sharif became the first bowler to win 200 caps for Scotland, and was presented his commemorative cap pre-match by Matthew Cross.

He replaced Brad Currie, who sustained a minor side strain against Namibia.

Athavale played a fine innings, coming in at the top of the order and leading by example.

George Munsey had a brilliant chance to remove him before his half-century, but dropped him over the rope for six.

IMAGE: Scotland's players celebrate the fall of an Oman wicket. Photograph: ICC/X

Naseem Khushi was the first Oman wicket to fall, in the third over, attempting to move across his crease but hitting a Chris Sole ball directly to Mark Watt.

Aqib Ilyas went for 16, lbw to Safyaan Sharif; then Zeeshan Maqsood scored 3 before edging Watt to Cross.

There was some controversy in the ninth over as Watt thought he had bowled Khalid Kail, but the umpire signalled a dead ball.

Still, he got a measure of revenge with the following delivery, whipping off the stumps with Kail well out of his crease, leaving Oman on 71 for 4.

Ayaan Khan, the next man in, put together a good partnership with Athavale, 43 runs from 41 balls, before the opener finally fell sending a poor shot off Chris Greaves into the hands of Brandon McMullen.

Mehran Khan came up with a nice 13 off 10 balls - including two fours - before edging behind to Cross off Sharif.

Rafiullah went without troubling the scorer, caught Sharif off Wheal, but Ayaan wrapped up the innings with a superb last over, including two more boundaries, and taking Oman to a fighting total.

Scotland were never seriously troubled in their reply, despite losing Michael Jones for 16 in the third over.

Fellow-opener George Munsey got things started with 41 off 20 balls, and when McMullen joined him at the crease, the runs began to flow.

By the time Shakeel Ahmed caught Munset off Mehran in the eighth over, Scotland were 86 for 2 and over halfway to their target.

Captain Berrington added 13 and wicketkeeper Cross an unbeaten 15 as McMullen led the way over the line.