T20 WC PIX: Rutherford's fifty rallies West Indies

Images from the T20 World Cup Group C match between the West Indies and New Zealand in Trinidad on Thursday.

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford's maiden T20 World Cup half-century rallied the West Indies after a poor start in the Group C match against New Zealand in Trinidad on Thursday. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Sherfane Rutherford scored a maiden T20 World Cup half-century to rally the West Indies to a fighting total against New Zealand in the Group C match in Trinidad on Thursday.

The 25-year-old's brilliant 68 off 39 balls, which included 6 sixes and 2 fours, enabled the co-hosts post 149 for 9 in their 20 overs after reeling at 30 for 5 at one stage.

He single-handedly took on the Kiwi bowlers, scoring 37 off the last two overs.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field.

The West Indies named an unchanged eleven, while the Kiwis made three changes to the side that lost to Afghanistan in their tournament opener.

Veteran pacer Tim Southee replaced fellow-quick Matt Henry, while Jimmy Neesham and Rachin Ravindra were included in place of Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of West Indies opener Johnson Charles. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Having made three changes to the line-up that was beaten convincingly by Afghanistan, the Kiwis started with purpose and Trent Boult made it count, dismissing Johnson Charles at the end of the first over.

Nicholas Pooran rode on some luck for three quick boundaries, becoming the West Indies’ highest T20I run-getter, moving past Chris Gayle.

But New Zealand struck again, Southee and Lockie Ferguson forcing Pooran and Roston Chase to top-edge straight to Devon Convay and Ravindra respectively.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate a West Indies wicket. Photograph: Black Caps/X

The wicket of captain Rovman Powell capped off a dominant Powerplay for the Kiwis, with the West Indies tottering on 23 for 4 at the six-over mark and Southee picking up two of those scalps.

It was left for the West Indies middle and lower order to pick up the pieces.

Rutherford and Akeal Hosein took the initiative, combining for a sixth-wicket stand of 28 runs off 27 balls.

Hosein scored 15 off 17 before departing.

IMAGE: Tim Southee celebrates one of his two wickets with teammates. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Andre Russell kept the West Indies’ total climbing slowly, chipping in with a quick-fire 14 off seven balls, including a six.

Rutherford then turned the final five overs into his own ‘powerplay’, blasting five sixes and two fours.

He brought up his 50 off the final delivery of the 19th over and pounded 18 runs off the last over as Mitchell Santner had no answers with the ball.

The Guyanese slugger scored all 37 runs in the closing partnership with Gudakesh Motie, which became a new 10th wicket record in ICC T20 World Cup history.

- ICC