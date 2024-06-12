Rain forces Sri Lanka-Nepal T20 WC match to be called off

IMAGE: Ground staff at Lauderhill ground in Florida work tirelessly to get the rain-soaked Central Broward Regional Park ready for play. Photograph: ICC/X

Rain forced the T20 World Cup Group D match between Sri Lanka and Nepal in Florida on Tuesday to be called off without a ball being bowled.

The Lauderhill ground was set to host its first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup and ground staff did their best but inclement weather reigned.

Both teams share a point.

The wash-out left Sri Lanka's chances of making it to the Super 8 stage hanging by a fine thread. They lost to Bangladesh and South Africa.

They meet the Netherlands in their last group match and will need win it by a huge margin to get their net run-rate above the other teams in contention and hope other results go their way.

Nepal will take on South Africa three days later, eight days after their opening match.

Tuesday's wash-out means South Africa, which has six points from the three matches they played, becomes the first team in the group to make it to the Super 8s.