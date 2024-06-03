News
T20 World Cup: Sizzling Nortje grabs 4/7 as SA dismiss SL for 77

T20 World Cup: Sizzling Nortje grabs 4/7 as SA dismiss SL for 77

Source: PTI
June 03, 2024 22:04 IST
IMAGE: South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for their lowest total in T20s. Photograph: ICC/X

Pacer Anrich Nortje returned to form with a career-best 4/7 as South Africa exploited the bounce on offer to bowl out Sri Lanka for 77 in the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

At a venue where India will play three of their four Group A league matches, Sri Lanka's decision to bat first completely backfired as they were bowled out for their lowest total in T20s.

 

Nuwan Thushara's run-out ended their innings in 19.1 overs.

Nortje bowled full tilt to lead the four-pronged pace attack and bettered his previous best T20 figures of 4/10.

Kagiso Rabada returned with 2/21, while wily left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also relished the conditions to end with 2/22.

The drop-in pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium proved to be a nightmare for the Lankan batters who struggled to time the ball while the outfield too was slow.

The Proteas attack on the other hand revelled in the friendly conditions, beginning with a first-ball wicket for Ottneil Baartman who returned with remarkable figures of 1/9 on his World Cup debut.

The rookie pacer hit the deck hard, and induced an edge off Pathum Nissanka (3) from a fullish delivery that swung away and also had some bounce.

Nortje was fast and furious and also got a wicket of his first over when Kusal Mendis mistimed a pull to make it 31/2 inside eight overs.

There was also help for spin, as Maharaj struck twice in successive deliveries, dismissing skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Half of the side was back in the hut at the halfway mark with Nortje taking his second after Kusal Mendis mistimed a pull.

The veteran Angelo Mathews looked most comfortable and made a 16-ball 16 before Nortje dismissed him.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
