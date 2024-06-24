T20 WC: South Africa chase 136 for victory vs Windies

Images from the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match between the West Indies and South Africa, in Antigua.

IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets for 37 runs as South Africa restricted the West Indies to a paltry total in the T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, on Monday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Tabraiz Shamsi led South Africa's fine bowling performance as they dismissed the West Indies cheaply in their final T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, on Monday.

The left-arm wrist spinner took three wickets for 27 runs as the co-hosts were restricted to 135 for 8.

Roston Chase's 52 off 42 balls was the only bright spark in the West Indies innings.

South Africa won the toss and decided to field first.

It is a must-win match for both teams as only one of them can join England in the semi-finals.

As expected, skipper Aiden Markram handed Marco Jansen the new ball and the pacer immediately struck, having Shai Hope caught by Tristan Stubbs for a first-ball duck.

In the next over, Markram decided to bowl himself and tasted success, tempting Nicholas Pooran, who skied one down the ground and Jansen took a well-judged catch.

IMAGE: Roston Chase scored 52 off 42, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, to launch the West Indies fightback after the loss of early wickets. Photograph: West Indies Cricket/X

Jansen should have had another wicket in his second over.

Roston Chase hit a delivery high, but Anrich Nortje was unable to hold on to a tough chance.

The batter made the best of the 'life' and he and opener Kyle Myers launched a fightback, his six off the last ball of the sixth over taking the West Indies to 47 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Another Mayers six in the eighth over proved costly for the Proteas, as Jansen and Kagiso Rabada collided awkwardly, both attempting to take the catch on the boundary.

Play was briefly halted as Jansen appeared to be badly hurt. He was taken off. Till the collision Rabada did not bowl.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: West Indies Cricket/X

Mayers and Chase took the West Indies to 62 for 2 by the end of the tenth over.

Their partnership ended at the fag end of the 12th, as Mayers was out for 35 off 34 balls, caught by Stubbs off the bowling of Shamsi.

Thereafter, South Africa were in control as Rovman Powell (1 off 2) and Sherfane Rutherford (0 off 4) fell in consecutive overs, before Shamsi ejected Chase (52 off 42, including 3 fours and 2 sixes) at the start of the 16th over.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates with his South Africa teammates after dismissing Akeal Hosein. Photograph: ICC/X

Andre Russell came in and hit two huge sixes in the 17th over before attempting a quick single and was run-out by Nortje, just short of his crease.

That dismissal, in a way, saw Nortje make up for dropping Chase.

Rabada was handed the ball in the 18th over and did well to have Akeal Hosein caught and bowled.

Alzarri Joseph, hit Rabada for a six, while scoring 11 off 7, as the West Indies finished with 135 for 8, 11 runs coming off the final over.

Shamsi bagged three wickets for 27 runs.