T20 WC: Stoinis, Warner power Australia to 164 vs Oman

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis explodes with a 36-ball 67. Photograph: ICC/X.com

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis anchored Australia's innings to a competitive 164/5 against Oman in a Group B encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados on Thursday.

Facing a tricky wicket at Kensington Oval, Australia lost early wickets with Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell departing cheaply. The experienced Warner (56 off 51) held firm, providing stability amidst the early slump.

Joining Warner at 50/3, Stoinis (67 off 36) initially took a cautious approach. However, he unleashed his power in the 15th over, smashing 26 runs including four sixes before a fielding mishap resulted in his dismissal.

Warner and Stoinis built a crucial 102-run partnership, laying the foundation for a strong total. Australia finished with 164/5, putting them in a commanding position as Oman struggles at 14/1 in their chase.