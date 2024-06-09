PIX: Australia trounce defending champs England

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone during the T20 World Cup Group B match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Fine knocks from David Warner and Travis Head led Australia to a comfortable 36-run victory over England in a clash of champions at the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

Australia became the first side to breach the 200 mark in the tournament after smashing their way to a 201-7 at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval, leaving defending champions England with a daunting run-chase.

Warner blasted 39 from 16 balls, including four sixes and two fours, and Head contributed 34 off 18 as Australia put up 74-2 at the end of the Powerplay.

Moeen Ali bowled Warner to make the breakthrough at 70-1 after five overs and Jofra Archer dismissed Head, also bowled, as England fought back with two quick wickets.

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Marsh hits a four. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

In reply, England were 54 without loss in the powerplay. Moeen hit three sixes in the 14th over. He departed in the 16th for 25 from 15 balls, however, after lofting a catch to Warner on the boundary to leave England in serious trouble on 128-5.

Captain Jos Buttler had earlier hit a top-scoring 42 from 28 balls but England finished well short on 165-6.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali celebrates with Chris Jordan after dismissing David Warner. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Australia, the ODI World Cup and World Test champions, are second in Group B after two games with England fourth.

Earlier, Australia went all out from the start as England looked wobbly in the field.

David Warner was first to fall, bowled by Moeen Ali for 39 off just 16 balls, but by that point Australia were already on 70 after five overs.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer is ecstatic after having Travis Head clean bowled. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Fellow-opener Travis Head scored 34 off 18 balls before being dismissed by in the next over by Jofra Archer.

Jos Buttler could see the match running away from England and mixed up the bowling, which paid dividends, with Liam Livingstone removing Mitchell Marsh for 35, stumped by the captain-wicketkeeper himself.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates dismissing Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Three balls later, Adil Rashid tempted Glenn Maxwell into a midwicket shot straight into the safe hands of Phil Salt and was out of 28.

Chris Jordan got his first wicket when his width lured Tim David to sky into the hands of Livingstone by the rope.

The final over was made more difficult for England as their slow rate was penalised and they had to bring in an extra fielder.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler and Phil Salt celebrate a boundary during their opening partnership. Photograph: ICC/X

But that did not stop Jordan from taking the 100th wicket of his T20 international career, removing Marcus Stoinis for 30 with a catch from Harry Brook.

The next ball he removed Pat Cummins, running him out for a duck as Matthew Wade looked to get on strike.