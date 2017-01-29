rediff.com

We had belief; Nehra and Bumrah were outstanding: Kohli

We had belief; Nehra and Bumrah were outstanding: Kohli

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Nagpur T20I: India's record thrilling win, level series 1-1

Nagpur T20I: India's record thrilling win, level series 1-1

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Emotional Federer savours long-awaited 18th slam win

Emotional Federer savours long-awaited 18th slam win

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Here is a list of leading men's grand slam winners

Here is a list of leading men's grand slam winners

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Sarita wins on pro debut; Pinki, Poon make winning starts

Sarita wins on pro debut; Pinki, Poon make winning starts

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Sindhu, Sameer win Syed Modi Grand Prix titles

Sindhu, Sameer win Syed Modi Grand Prix titles

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Roger Federer claims Australian Open crown

Roger Federer claims Australian Open crown

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Mind-blowing facts about Australian Open winner Roger Federer

Mind-blowing facts about Australian Open winner Roger Federer

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
BCCI condoles demise of India U-19 trainer

BCCI condoles demise of India U-19 trainer

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
What Serena needs to do to aid her Grand Slam quest

What Serena needs to do to aid her Grand Slam quest

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Australian Open: Sania-Ivan fall at final hurdle

Australian Open: Sania-Ivan fall at final hurdle

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Football returns to battle-scarred Aleppo after five-year absence

Football returns to battle-scarred Aleppo after five-year absence

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
After record Slam, what next for Serena?

After record Slam, what next for Serena?

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Russian whistleblower Stepanova makes slow return

Russian whistleblower Stepanova makes slow return

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Roundup: Bayern record 13th consecutive win; Inter win seventh game in a row

Roundup: Bayern record 13th consecutive win; Inter win seventh game in a row

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
La Liga: Lacklustre Atletico Madrid held at Alaves

La Liga: Lacklustre Atletico Madrid held at Alaves

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
The Roger-Rafael show 'is going to be a freakin' amazing match'

The Roger-Rafael show 'is going to be a freakin' amazing match'

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Hockey India League: Delhi Waveriders hold Ranchi Rays to goalless draw

Hockey India League: Delhi Waveriders hold Ranchi Rays to goalless draw

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
1st ODI: Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka

1st ODI: Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
FA Cup PHOTOS: Liverpool stunned by Wolves

FA Cup PHOTOS: Liverpool stunned by Wolves

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
We're just going for some dreams: Venus on Williams sisters' greatness

We're just going for some dreams: Venus on Williams sisters' greatness

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Record-breaker Serena on inspirational Venus and the Jordan connection

Record-breaker Serena on inspirational Venus and the Jordan connection

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Serena Williams, the Greatest Of All Time

Serena Williams, the Greatest Of All Time

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Syed Modi GP: Sindhu in final, Srikanth stunned

Syed Modi GP: Sindhu in final, Srikanth stunned

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
I-League: Lajong ride on Dicka's brace to beat 10-man Mumbai FC

I-League: Lajong ride on Dicka's brace to beat 10-man Mumbai FC

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Stat attack: Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal head-to-head results

Stat attack: Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal head-to-head results

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Wenger handed four-match ban

Wenger handed four-match ban

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
'One-state, one-vote' may dilute standard of Ranji: Gavaskar

'One-state, one-vote' may dilute standard of Ranji: Gavaskar

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
PHOTOS: Revisit Serena Williams's 23 grand slam singles titles

PHOTOS: Revisit Serena Williams's 23 grand slam singles titles

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
T20I: India need to put heads together for series saver

T20I: India need to put heads together for series saver

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Aus Open: Kontinen-Peers stun Bryan twins to lift men's doubles title

Aus Open: Kontinen-Peers stun Bryan twins to lift men's doubles title

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
PHOTOS: Serena wins Australian Open for 23rd grand slam crown

PHOTOS: Serena wins Australian Open for 23rd grand slam crown

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Meet the most successful women tennis stars of the Open era

Meet the most successful women tennis stars of the Open era

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Chahal on what separates him from Mishra and Yadav

Chahal on what separates him from Mishra and Yadav

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
5 players who wowed us at the Australian Open

5 players who wowed us at the Australian Open

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
HIL: Dabang Mumbai thrash Jaypee Punjab Warriors

HIL: Dabang Mumbai thrash Jaypee Punjab Warriors

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Nadal wipes tears away to reach Australian Open final

Nadal wipes tears away to reach Australian Open final

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
I-League: Churchill Brothers score maiden win against Bengaluru

I-League: Churchill Brothers score maiden win against Bengaluru

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Dream final! It's Federer v Nadal at Australian Open

Dream final! It's Federer v Nadal at Australian Open

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
The turning point of Kedar Jadhav's career...

The turning point of Kedar Jadhav's career...

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Williams sisters add another chapter to great sibling rivalry

Williams sisters add another chapter to great sibling rivalry

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
All you want to know about Australian Open finalists

All you want to know about Australian Open finalists

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
This unsung hero is also in Padma Shri list

This unsung hero is also in Padma Shri list

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Ponting predicts! 'Australia will struggle in India'

Ponting predicts! 'Australia will struggle in India'

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
India at Australian Open: Sania reaches final, a win away from 7th Major title

India at Australian Open: Sania reaches final, a win away from 7th Major title

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
ODI Rankings: Kohli slips, Dhoni rises

ODI Rankings: Kohli slips, Dhoni rises

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
The good, bad and ugly part of Tiger's first PGA Tour in 17 months

The good, bad and ugly part of Tiger's first PGA Tour in 17 months

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
When Olympic champion Mo Farah delivered on his promise

When Olympic champion Mo Farah delivered on his promise

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Bolt and Jamaica team-mates ordered to return relay medals

Bolt and Jamaica team-mates ordered to return relay medals

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Are you a Hamilton fan? Then design his new helmet

Are you a Hamilton fan? Then design his new helmet

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ One-dayers

Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ One-dayers

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
League Cup: United edge past spirited Hull to reach final

League Cup: United edge past spirited Hull to reach final

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
King's Cup: Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad to reach semis

King's Cup: Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad to reach semis

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Why Kohli opened the batting in Kanpur T20

Why Kohli opened the batting in Kanpur T20

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Syed Modi GP: Sindhu, Srikanth sail into quarters

Syed Modi GP: Sindhu, Srikanth sail into quarters

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Kohli on what went wrong for India in 1st T20

Kohli on what went wrong for India in 1st T20

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Morgan, Root take England past India in Kanpur T20

Morgan, Root take England past India in Kanpur T20

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
1st T20, PHOTOS: Clinical England eclipse India to record 7-wkt win

1st T20, PHOTOS: Clinical England eclipse India to record 7-wkt win

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Australian Open: Roger Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach final

Australian Open: Roger Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach final

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Inspirational Lucic-Baroni leaves Melbourne on a high

Inspirational Lucic-Baroni leaves Melbourne on a high

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Australia seal series after record Warner-Head stand

Australia seal series after record Warner-Head stand

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Venus in dreamland as she twirls into family final

Venus in dreamland as she twirls into family final

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
India at Australian Open: Paes-Hingis pair out

India at Australian Open: Paes-Hingis pair out

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Ageless Venus vanquishes Vandeweghe to reach Australian Open final

Ageless Venus vanquishes Vandeweghe to reach Australian Open final

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
'A Williams is going to win Australian Open'

'A Williams is going to win Australian Open'

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Aus Open: Serena beats Lucic-Baroni, to meet sister Venus in final

Aus Open: Serena beats Lucic-Baroni, to meet sister Venus in final

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Has Nadal still got the winning touch to win Slams?

Has Nadal still got the winning touch to win Slams?

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Lodha effect: Shukla and five UPCA office bearers step down

Lodha effect: Shukla and five UPCA office bearers step down

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
What more should I do? Advani after Padma Bhushan snub

What more should I do? Advani after Padma Bhushan snub

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
King's Cup: Real Madrid crash out; Atletico advance

King's Cup: Real Madrid crash out; Atletico advance

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Here's why unhappy Liverpool boss slammed officials

Here's why unhappy Liverpool boss slammed officials

Cricket News Thu, Jan 26, 2017
'30 is the new 10': Serena Williams leads charge of 30 somethings

'30 is the new 10': Serena Williams leads charge of 30 somethings

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Bolt stripped of Beijing gold after relay teammate tests positive

Bolt stripped of Beijing gold after relay teammate tests positive

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Kohli not intimidated by Mills's tearaway pace

Kohli not intimidated by Mills's tearaway pace

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Eight sportspersons to get Padma Shri honour

Eight sportspersons to get Padma Shri honour

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Aus Open: Doubting Nadal crushes Roanic to seal semis spot

Aus Open: Doubting Nadal crushes Roanic to seal semis spot

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Aus Open PHOTOS: Nadal to face Dimitrov in semis; Serena sets up Lucic-Baroni reunion

Aus Open PHOTOS: Nadal to face Dimitrov in semis; Serena sets up Lucic-Baroni reunion

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Sreejesh, Harmanpreet in contention for FIH awards

Sreejesh, Harmanpreet in contention for FIH awards

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Will Kohli open the batting in the T20s vs England?

Will Kohli open the batting in the T20s vs England?

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
'God is great': Life takes a 180 turn for Lucic-Baroni

'God is great': Life takes a 180 turn for Lucic-Baroni

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Dimitrov buries Goffin in baseline battle to book semis spot

Dimitrov buries Goffin in baseline battle to book semis spot

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Can India's youth fire against England in T20s?

Can India's youth fire against England in T20s?

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
No one will beat Rooney's Manchester United record: Ferguson

No one will beat Rooney's Manchester United record: Ferguson

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Australia's Mennie suffers fractured skull, brain bleed

Australia's Mennie suffers fractured skull, brain bleed

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
India at Aus Open: Sania-Dodig edge Bopanna-Gabriela in quarters

India at Aus Open: Sania-Dodig edge Bopanna-Gabriela in quarters

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
Meet India's Most Valuable ODI player this season

Meet India's Most Valuable ODI player this season

Cricket News Wed, Jan 25, 2017
BCCI dashes Sreesanth's hope of comeback

BCCI dashes Sreesanth's hope of comeback

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
HIL: Dabang Mumbai edge out UP Wizards

HIL: Dabang Mumbai edge out UP Wizards

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Check out Saha's most valuable knock

Check out Saha's most valuable knock

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
What to expect at Australian Open on Wednesday...

What to expect at Australian Open on Wednesday...

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Can Pujara prove his mettle in shortest format?

Can Pujara prove his mettle in shortest format?

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Ganguly throws his weight behind Wriddhiman Saha

Ganguly throws his weight behind Wriddhiman Saha

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Will Saha regain his place in Indian Test squad?

Will Saha regain his place in Indian Test squad?

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Hardik Pandya returns wiser after harsh reality check

Hardik Pandya returns wiser after harsh reality check

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
PHOTOS: Back to the future as Federer storms into semis at Aus Open

PHOTOS: Back to the future as Federer storms into semis at Aus Open

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
'Do you love football or money?'

'Do you love football or money?'

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
AIFF prez Patel takes dig at Goan clubs for I-League pull out

AIFF prez Patel takes dig at Goan clubs for I-League pull out

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
I deserve this, says ageless Venus, as she reaches Melbourne semis

I deserve this, says ageless Venus, as she reaches Melbourne semis

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Australian Open PIX: Federer to meet Wawrinka, Venus strolls into semis

Australian Open PIX: Federer to meet Wawrinka, Venus strolls into semis

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Get ready for Sania vs Bopanna at Australian Open

Get ready for Sania vs Bopanna at Australian Open

Cricket News Tue, Jan 24, 2017
