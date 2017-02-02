rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 

Latest Cricket News
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - England series memorable, Dhoni priceless, says Kohli

England series memorable, Dhoni priceless, says Kohli

Cricket News Thu, Feb 2, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - PHOTOS: Chahal's splendid show seals T20 series win for India

PHOTOS: Chahal's splendid show seals T20 series win for India

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Chahal takes six as India destroy England to win T20I series

Chahal takes six as India destroy England to win T20I series

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 'Captain Cool' Dhoni felicitated

'Captain Cool' Dhoni felicitated

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Get ready for the IPL extravaganza from April 5

Get ready for the IPL extravaganza from April 5

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - HIL: SV Sunil stars in Jaypee Punjab Warriors first win

HIL: SV Sunil stars in Jaypee Punjab Warriors first win

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - I-League: Brandon's late goal earns win for Aizawl

I-League: Brandon's late goal earns win for Aizawl

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Mushtaq Ali: Mumbai beat Gujarat; Baroda win

Mushtaq Ali: Mumbai beat Gujarat; Baroda win

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - BCCI Jt secretary Chaudhary forwards confidential email to TNCA

BCCI Jt secretary Chaudhary forwards confidential email to TNCA

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medal over doping

Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medal over doping

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Bangladesh leave out Mustafizur for one-off Test against India

Bangladesh leave out Mustafizur for one-off Test against India

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Trump policies cloud potential US World Cup bid

Trump policies cloud potential US World Cup bid

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Three members to represent BCCI at ICC meeting, says Supreme Court

Three members to represent BCCI at ICC meeting, says Supreme Court

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 'A strong BCCI based on solid governance foundations is good for cricket'

'A strong BCCI based on solid governance foundations is good for cricket'

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Substantial hike for India's sports budget

Substantial hike for India's sports budget

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Life goes on for 'disappointed' Bolt after losing medal

Life goes on for 'disappointed' Bolt after losing medal

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Trump ban fallout: 2 Kashmir athletes denied US visa

Trump ban fallout: 2 Kashmir athletes denied US visa

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Villareal's Kuruniyan to return home after injury

Villareal's Kuruniyan to return home after injury

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Wade ruled out of Chappell-Hadlee series with back injury

Wade ruled out of Chappell-Hadlee series with back injury

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation

West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Bengaluru FC fail to qualify for AFC Champions League

Bengaluru FC fail to qualify for AFC Champions League

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - EPL PHOTOS: Chelsea held by Liverpool, Arsenal stunned by Watford

EPL PHOTOS: Chelsea held by Liverpool, Arsenal stunned by Watford

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Bumrah's heroics: Best final T20Is overs

Bumrah's heroics: Best final T20Is overs

Cricket News Wed, Feb 1, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 'Is it time now for DRS in T20 cricket?'

'Is it time now for DRS in T20 cricket?'

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - BCCI selection drama! Why joint secretary Chaudhary was barred

BCCI selection drama! Why joint secretary Chaudhary was barred

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Parthiv dropped, Mukund recalled for one-off Test against Bangladesh

Parthiv dropped, Mukund recalled for one-off Test against Bangladesh

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Pandya to lead India 'A' in warm-up game vs Australia

Pandya to lead India 'A' in warm-up game vs Australia

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - T20s: Dhawan flops again as Delhi lose, Mukund shines for TN

T20s: Dhawan flops again as Delhi lose, Mukund shines for TN

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Davis Cup: Anand Amritraj hopes to bow out on a high

Davis Cup: Anand Amritraj hopes to bow out on a high

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Limaye should represent BCCI in ICC meetings: Bindra

Limaye should represent BCCI in ICC meetings: Bindra

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 'Sometimes umpiring goes in our favour and sometimes in their'

'Sometimes umpiring goes in our favour and sometimes in their'

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - IPL auctions: Players who will go under the hammer

IPL auctions: Players who will go under the hammer

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - New BCCI administrators meet for first time in Mumbai

New BCCI administrators meet for first time in Mumbai

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - A streaker, Federer and others who made news in the last 24 hours!

A streaker, Federer and others who made news in the last 24 hours!

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Will India plug England's hopes to end tour on high?

Will India plug England's hopes to end tour on high?

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Ranieri has betrayed me, says Leicester striker Ulloa

Ranieri has betrayed me, says Leicester striker Ulloa

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 'The calendar in the best country of world football is nonsense'

'The calendar in the best country of world football is nonsense'

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Can deflated Liverpool bring EPL title chase to life against Chelsea?

Can deflated Liverpool bring EPL title chase to life against Chelsea?

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Five top-flight UK clubs caught up in soccer abuse scam, state police

Five top-flight UK clubs caught up in soccer abuse scam, state police

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Poverty-stricken Asian Games gold medallist boxer gets SAI aid

Poverty-stricken Asian Games gold medallist boxer gets SAI aid

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - USOC say foreign athletes not affected by Trump travel ban

USOC say foreign athletes not affected by Trump travel ban

Cricket News Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - India names former gold medallist Bindra in Olympics task force

India names former gold medallist Bindra in Olympics task force

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - HIL: Affan's brace hand Dabang Mumbai win over Waveriders

HIL: Affan's brace hand Dabang Mumbai win over Waveriders

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Iyer smashes 79 as Mumbai record easy win

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Iyer smashes 79 as Mumbai record easy win

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Paralympics gold medals Jhajharia finds a 'fan' in Bindra

Paralympics gold medals Jhajharia finds a 'fan' in Bindra

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad

Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - When Tendulkar compared his career to Federer's comeback

When Tendulkar compared his career to Federer's comeback

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Now, a historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive will run BCCI

Now, a historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive will run BCCI

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - India favourites but can't take Aussies lightly, warns Tendulkar

India favourites but can't take Aussies lightly, warns Tendulkar

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Is the current system making athletes beg for awards?

Is the current system making athletes beg for awards?

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Here's what Oly champ Mo Farah had to say on Trump's travel ban

Here's what Oly champ Mo Farah had to say on Trump's travel ban

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Decoded! How Federer managed to win his 18th Slam

Decoded! How Federer managed to win his 18th Slam

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Age is just a number, says veteran pacer Nehra

Age is just a number, says veteran pacer Nehra

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Remarkable Stoinis century not enough for Australia

Remarkable Stoinis century not enough for Australia

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - How Ronaldo turned boos to cheers for Real Madrid

How Ronaldo turned boos to cheers for Real Madrid

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Bring on the clay, says rejuvenated Nadal

Bring on the clay, says rejuvenated Nadal

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Banned Wenger says critics would prefer to see him jailed

Banned Wenger says critics would prefer to see him jailed

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - FA Cup: Watford, Hull and Leeds suffer upsets; Man Utd through

FA Cup: Watford, Hull and Leeds suffer upsets; Man Utd through

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - England to complain about umpiring in Nagpur

England to complain about umpiring in Nagpur

Cricket News Mon, Jan 30, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - We had belief; Nehra and Bumrah were outstanding: Kohli

We had belief; Nehra and Bumrah were outstanding: Kohli

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Nagpur T20I: India's record thrilling win, level series 1-1

Nagpur T20I: India's record thrilling win, level series 1-1

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Emotional Federer savours long-awaited 18th slam win

Emotional Federer savours long-awaited 18th slam win

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Here is a list of leading men's grand slam winners

Here is a list of leading men's grand slam winners

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Sarita wins on pro debut; Pinki, Poon make winning starts

Sarita wins on pro debut; Pinki, Poon make winning starts

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Sindhu, Sameer win Syed Modi Grand Prix titles

Sindhu, Sameer win Syed Modi Grand Prix titles

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Roger Federer claims Australian Open crown

Roger Federer claims Australian Open crown

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Mind-blowing facts about Australian Open winner Roger Federer

Mind-blowing facts about Australian Open winner Roger Federer

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - BCCI condoles demise of India U-19 trainer

BCCI condoles demise of India U-19 trainer

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - What Serena needs to do to aid her Grand Slam quest

What Serena needs to do to aid her Grand Slam quest

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Australian Open: Sania-Ivan fall at final hurdle

Australian Open: Sania-Ivan fall at final hurdle

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Football returns to battle-scarred Aleppo after five-year absence

Football returns to battle-scarred Aleppo after five-year absence

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - After record Slam, what next for Serena?

After record Slam, what next for Serena?

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Russian whistleblower Stepanova makes slow return

Russian whistleblower Stepanova makes slow return

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Roundup: Bayern record 13th consecutive win; Inter win seventh game in a row

Roundup: Bayern record 13th consecutive win; Inter win seventh game in a row

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - La Liga: Lacklustre Atletico Madrid held at Alaves

La Liga: Lacklustre Atletico Madrid held at Alaves

Cricket News Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - The Roger-Rafael show 'is going to be a freakin' amazing match'

The Roger-Rafael show 'is going to be a freakin' amazing match'

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Hockey India League: Delhi Waveriders hold Ranchi Rays to goalless draw

Hockey India League: Delhi Waveriders hold Ranchi Rays to goalless draw

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 1st ODI: Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka

1st ODI: Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - FA Cup PHOTOS: Liverpool stunned by Wolves

FA Cup PHOTOS: Liverpool stunned by Wolves

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - We're just going for some dreams: Venus on Williams sisters' greatness

We're just going for some dreams: Venus on Williams sisters' greatness

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Record-breaker Serena on inspirational Venus and the Jordan connection

Record-breaker Serena on inspirational Venus and the Jordan connection

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Serena Williams, the Greatest Of All Time

Serena Williams, the Greatest Of All Time

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Syed Modi GP: Sindhu in final, Srikanth stunned

Syed Modi GP: Sindhu in final, Srikanth stunned

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - I-League: Lajong ride on Dicka's brace to beat 10-man Mumbai FC

I-League: Lajong ride on Dicka's brace to beat 10-man Mumbai FC

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Stat attack: Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal head-to-head results

Stat attack: Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal head-to-head results

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Wenger handed four-match ban

Wenger handed four-match ban

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 'One-state, one-vote' may dilute standard of Ranji: Gavaskar

'One-state, one-vote' may dilute standard of Ranji: Gavaskar

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - PHOTOS: Revisit Serena Williams's 23 grand slam singles titles

PHOTOS: Revisit Serena Williams's 23 grand slam singles titles

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - T20I: India need to put heads together for series saver

T20I: India need to put heads together for series saver

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Aus Open: Kontinen-Peers stun Bryan twins to lift men's doubles title

Aus Open: Kontinen-Peers stun Bryan twins to lift men's doubles title

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - PHOTOS: Serena wins Australian Open for 23rd grand slam crown

PHOTOS: Serena wins Australian Open for 23rd grand slam crown

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Meet the most successful women tennis stars of the Open era

Meet the most successful women tennis stars of the Open era

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Chahal on what separates him from Mishra and Yadav

Chahal on what separates him from Mishra and Yadav

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - 5 players who wowed us at the Australian Open

5 players who wowed us at the Australian Open

Cricket News Sat, Jan 28, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - HIL: Dabang Mumbai thrash Jaypee Punjab Warriors

HIL: Dabang Mumbai thrash Jaypee Punjab Warriors

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Nadal wipes tears away to reach Australian Open final

Nadal wipes tears away to reach Australian Open final

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - I-League: Churchill Brothers score maiden win against Bengaluru

I-League: Churchill Brothers score maiden win against Bengaluru

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Dream final! It's Federer v Nadal at Australian Open

Dream final! It's Federer v Nadal at Australian Open

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - The turning point of Kedar Jadhav's career...

The turning point of Kedar Jadhav's career...

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Rediff Sports - Cricket, Indian hockey, Tennis, Football, Chess, Golf - Williams sisters add another chapter to great sibling rivalry

Williams sisters add another chapter to great sibling rivalry

Cricket News Fri, Jan 27, 2017
Headlines  |   Live cricket score  |  Slides  |  Statistics  |  News  |  Spotted

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2013

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly