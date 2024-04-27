News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Liverpool's slim title hopes fade after draw at West Ham

Liverpool's slim title hopes fade after draw at West Ham

April 27, 2024 21:13 IST
Michail Antonio celebrates scoring West Ham United's second goal with Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League against Liverpool at London Stadium on Saturday.

IMAGE: Michail Antonio celebrates scoring West Ham United's second goal with Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League against Liverpool at London Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes faded further on Saturday when Michail Antonio's late header earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, were marginally the better side in a flat first half. The visitors had a penalty denied for an offside in the build-up before Luis Diaz hit the post.

 

They again conceded first, however, when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before half-time, his 20th goal of the season in his 200th game for the Hammers.

The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson when his shot wriggled past Alphonse Areola at the goalkeeper's near post.

Liverpool then took the lead in the 65th minute through the ugliest of own goals, with Cody Gakpo's sliced effort bouncing off Angelo Ogbonna before Tomas Soucek's attempted clearance hit the unfortunate Areola and crossed the line.

Cody Gakpo and his teammates celebrate Liverpool's second goal after West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna scores an own goal.

IMAGE: Cody Gakpo and his teammates celebrate Liverpool's second goal after West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna sends the ball into his own net. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Antonio dragged the hosts back on terms when he met Bowen's cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute, shortly before Juergen Klopp introduced Mohamed Salah in a triple substitution preceded by a heated exchange with his manager.

Harvey Elliott hit the bar as Liverpool tried in vain to find a dramatic winner, but they were held to a draw and have now taken just five points from their last five league games as their title challenge has petered out.

Liverpool remain third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a much-superior goal difference.

They can now only hope that City and Arsenal slip up.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
