India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Report

India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Report

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: April 24, 2024 18:53 IST
IMAGE: India's captain Rohit Sharma with team-mate Virat Kohli. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India are unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, which could also be in the hybrid model like the 2023 Asia Cup.

"Forget bilateral series...Team India may not even travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. There might be a change of venue, hybrid model is also possible," BCCI source told IANS.

 

India had refused to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan last year following which the Asian Cricket Council adopted the hybrid model as India's matches along with the final was staged in Colombo.

The BCCI has maintained that any decision on bilateral cricket with Pakistan will hinge on approval from the government, which has so far not permitted cricketing engagement with the arch-foes.

"The Indian board would need permission from the government for travel, currently our relations with Pakistan are not that good either."

“Champions Trophy is an ICC event, so it would be a tough call for India but nothing without the government's order/green signal. Bilateral series, I don’t see in the near future, that's next to impossible," the source further added.

India and Pakistan last played a bilteral series in 2013 when the three-match ODI and two-match T20I series was held in India. However, the two teams play against each other in ICC events with their recent clash during the 2023 World Cup in India last year.

REDIFF CRICKET
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Would love to play Test against Pakistan, says Rohit
Ajit Pawar's wife gets clean chit in MSCB 'scam' case
From new customers to cards, Kotak Bank under lens
Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets
It's Modi who wanted to bring inheritance tax: Cong
