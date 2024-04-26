News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly

IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly

Source: PTI
April 26, 2024 19:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'...that's one area that needs to be looked at in the future, the balance between bat and ball.'

 Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head

IMAGE: SRH opener Travis Head scored a blistering 16-ball fifty on his way to a sensational 89 off just 32 deliveries against Delhi Capitals last week. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday urged the BCCI to find a way to strike a balance between bat and ball, highlighting the plight of the bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League on flat decks and extra batter in the form of an Impact Player.

The pitches so far in the latest edition of IPL have been a batters' paradise. With power-hitters on every side, teams have crossed the 200-run mark with ease.

"Not easy for the bowlers. They are being carted all over and that's one area that needs to be looked at in the future, the balance between bat and ball," Ganguly said ahead of Delhi Capitals match against Mumbai Indians.

 

Starting from the ongoing season, the IPL governing body also allowed bowlers to deliver a maximum of two bouncers in an attempt to restore parity between batting and bowling.

Some have flagged the 'Impact Substitute rule as one of the reasons behind the high-scoring matches imbalance as teams are now essentially playing with an extra batter which gives them the freedom to go hard at the bowlers leading to scores of 230 reaching 260-270,

The Capitals have scored over 400 runs in the two games that they have played at their home venue here.

Last week at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, SRH amassed 125 runs during the powerplay. Opener Travis Head scored a blistering 16-ball fifty on his way to a sensational 89 off just 32 deliveries.

"Our batting is also strong, we have given away 400 runs but scored them too. The wicket here is too good, batting friendly wicket," Ganguly added.

The former BCCI chief is not the only one who has expressed concern for the bowlers, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had earlier called for bigger boundaries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why have MI struggled this season?
Why have MI struggled this season?
No Place For Kohli In This 2024 Side!
No Place For Kohli In This 2024 Side!
We always have to celebrate little wins: Cameron Green
We always have to celebrate little wins: Cameron Green
Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Sandeshkhali
Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Sandeshkhali
Plan twice-a-year board exams from 2025: CBSE told
Plan twice-a-year board exams from 2025: CBSE told
Why Axar is a certainty in the T20 WC squad
Why Axar is a certainty in the T20 WC squad
EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on religion
EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on religion

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Why Axar is a certainty in the T20 WC squad

Why Axar is a certainty in the T20 WC squad

Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH

Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances