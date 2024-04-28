Fraser-McGurk's Taking IPL 2024 By Storm!

Once again, for the third match in a row, it was a run feast at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 27. 2024.



The IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians saw a total of 504 runs being scored -- the fourth highest run aggregate in an IPL match.



Young Jake Fraser-McGurk left the MI bowlers battered and bruised with his brutal strokeplay, while team-mate Tristan Stubbs once again excelled with some incredible shots in the death overs.



The best knocks of the DC vs MI match...





Jake Fraser-McGurk

It rained sixes and fours at the Jaitley stadium as the Delhi batters took the Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners in a savage display of power-hitting.



Put to bat first by the MI skipper, DC Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk wasted no time and went on the attack from the get go as he welcomed pacer Luke Wood with three fours and a six in the opening over.



If Wood got a clattering in the opening over, the world's best wasn't spared either -- Jasprit Bumrah whose slower full ball was smashed for a six over long on. The free hit next ball -- a yorker -- and the Aussie drilled it past the bowler for a four down the ground. The second over ended with a four as Bumrah was hit for 18 runs in his opening over.

The hosts raced past the 50 run mark in 2.4 overs as Fraser-McGurk slammed a boundary off Nuwan Thushara.



Playing in his maiden IPL season, the 22-year-old rising star of Australian cricket smashed his third fifty of the tournament in just his fourth match with a six off the bowling off leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the fourth over.

He blasted his way to the fastest half-century by a Delhi Capitals batter in the IPL from just 15 balls -- the second time he had achieved it this season.



There was just no reprieve for the MI bowlers as Hardik Pandya was also at the receiving as 20 runs were taken off his first over.



Delhi raced to 92 for no loss in six overs to register its highest ever score in the Powerplay in the IPL. Fraser-McGurk dominated as he smashed 78 runs in the first six overs -- the third most runs by a batter in the Powerplay in the IPL.



Fraser-McGurk played some extraordinary shots as he smashed the ball all across the park. Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel completed their 100 run partnership in just 6.4 overs as the latter hit a six on the bowling off Pandya.



Fraser-McGurk was eventually dismissed for 84 off just 27 balls at an amazing strike rate of 311 to boost Delhi to a healthy total. His brutal innings consisted of 11 fours and six maximums.



Tristan Stubbs

South African Stubbs is emerging as another star batter in IPL 2024 as he provided the perfect finishing touch to DC's innings with his magical strokeplay in the death overs.



Stubbs got an early reprieve when he was put down in the deep by Nehal Wadhera as his top edge flew to the deep.



He took a few singles to settle in and got the odd boundary before carting the bowling with his innovation and smart batting.



Luke Wood came back for his second spell and Stubbs used the scoop to good effect as he hit five fours and a six to get 26 runs in the 18th over.



He also hit a six off the final over as he finished unbeaten on 48 off 25 balls to take Delhi to a massive 257 for 6. His ballistic innings comprised six fours and 2 sixes.



Shai Hope

Playing in his debut season, Hope seems to be making his mark after a slow start.



Having managed just 68 runs in his first four games, the West Indian finally played an innings of note in a crunch game against Mumbai.



He scored just four runs from the first five balls before turning his innings around in grand style. He slog swept Piyush Chawla for a six over midwicket in the 11th over and slammed Mohammad Nabi for two sixes in the next over.



Luke Wood also came under attack as he was smashed for two consecutive sixes before he was dismissed by the same bowler.

Hope was dismissed after a vital cameo of 41 from 17 balls, with five sixes -- including four maximum in the space of fours ball to help Delhi Capitals seize back the momentum in the middle overs.



Hardik Pandya

Hardik hasn't enjoyed a good season so far on his return to his old team Mumbai Indians.



While MI have struggled under his captaincy with just three wins from six games, his batting and bowling form hasn't been great either.



Having scored just 151 runs along with taking four wickets with the ball from eight games, there were question marks over his selection for the T20 World Cup.



While his bowling was once again a letdown with 41 conceded from two overs, he did serve a timely reminder of his batting prowess.



Chasing a huge 258 for victory, MI had a horror start losing three wickets inside the Powerplay.



Hardik got going with a six off Axar Patel before he revived MI's hopes following his assault on Delhi spin ace Kuldeep Yadav, whom he hit for three fours and a six in the ninth over before he hammered pacer Mukesh Kumar for a six and four a couple of overs later.



Courtesy of Hardik's quickfire 46 from 24 balls, MI stayed alive in the middle overs but his dismissal to Rasikh Dar Salam proved to be a big blow to their hopes.



Tilak Varma

Varma is another player in the running for the T20 World Cup and he also did his chances no harm with a brilliant half-century.



The in-form Varma played the supporting role when Hardik went on the attack. After his departure, he quickly changed gears. He took the attack to Axar as he lofted the spinner over long-on for a six before his reverse sweep raced to the boundary.



He also took a liking to Kuldeep, hitting the left-arm spinner for a couple of sixes and as many fours in the 15th over.



The left-hander brought up his fifty in grand style from just 25 balls as he pulled pacer Lizaad Williams for a four.



However, the target proved to be beyond reach as Delhi's bowlers held their nerve in a pressure situation to clinch victory.



Varma was run out in the final over after a superb 63 from 32 balls, which at least got MI close to Delhi's score.

Photographs: BCCI