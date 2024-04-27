News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Vayu Krunal Pandya!

Meet Vayu Krunal Pandya!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 27, 2024 13:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Krunal Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/X
 

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya is now a father of two!

He took to social media on April 26 to announce the birth of his son, Vayu Krunal Pandya, born on April 21st.

Krunal Pandya

The post features three heartwarming photos of the Pandya family. Krunal holds elder son Kavir while Pankhuri Sharma cradles the newborn.

Krunal's dedication to his team is noteworthy. He re-joined the LSG team just two days after Vayu's birth, playing in their match against Chennai on April 23.

Congratulations poured in from fellow cricketers like Dinesh Karthik, who wrote, 'Many congratulations to both. Much love.' Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated the parents.

Krunal Pandya

LSG celebrated with a special cake for Krunal after Vayu's birth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kane's Gujarati Taste Challenge
Kane's Gujarati Taste Challenge
Will Cummins Impress Allu Arjun?
Will Cummins Impress Allu Arjun?
Dhoni's Water Bottle Threat Goes Viral
Dhoni's Water Bottle Threat Goes Viral
KKR Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
KKR Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
Inconsistent Titans face daunting task against RCB
Inconsistent Titans face daunting task against RCB
'Real love comes and goes'
'Real love comes and goes'
Can CSK return to winning ways against bruised SRH?
Can CSK return to winning ways against bruised SRH?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Why Pant Apologised To IPL Cameraman

Why Pant Apologised To IPL Cameraman

T20 World Cup: Who Should Keep Wickets?

T20 World Cup: Who Should Keep Wickets?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances