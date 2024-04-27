Meet Vayu Krunal Pandya!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/X

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya is now a father of two!

He took to social media on April 26 to announce the birth of his son, Vayu Krunal Pandya, born on April 21st.

The post features three heartwarming photos of the Pandya family. Krunal holds elder son Kavir while Pankhuri Sharma cradles the newborn.

Krunal's dedication to his team is noteworthy. He re-joined the LSG team just two days after Vayu's birth, playing in their match against Chennai on April 23.

Congratulations poured in from fellow cricketers like Dinesh Karthik, who wrote, 'Many congratulations to both. Much love.' Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated the parents.

LSG celebrated with a special cake for Krunal after Vayu's birth.