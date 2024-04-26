News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Paris organisers receive Olympic flame in Athens

PIX: Paris organisers receive Olympic flame in Athens

April 26, 2024 23:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of High Priestess gives the torch to President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos during the Handover Ceremony at Panathenaic Stadium, Athens, Greece, on Friday

IMAGE: Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of High Priestess gives the torch to President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos during the Handover Ceremony at Panathenaic Stadium, Athens, Greece, on Friday. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics organisers on Friday received the Games' flame in a handover ceremony in Athens ahead of a 68-day torch relay that will end with the opening ceremony on July 26.

 

The flame arrived at the central Athens' Panathenaic stadium, site of the first modern Olympics in 1896, after an 11-day relay across Greece and following the lighting in ancient Olympia last week.

Several thousand fans and tourists sat in the stands of the horse-shaped marble stadium on a sun-drenched afternoon as the head of the Paris Games, Tony Estanguet, received the torch from Greek Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos.

He carried it out of the stadium and the flame will be kept in a lantern overnight at the French Embassy in the Greek capital.

Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of High Priestess, holds an olympic torch by the cauldron during the Handover Ceremony 

IMAGE: Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of High Priestess, holds an olympic torch by the cauldron during the Handover Ceremony. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

It will leave on Saturday on board the three-masted ship the "Belem" for the French port of Marseille where it will arrive on May 8.

An estimated 150,000 spectators are expected to attend the ceremony at the Old Port of Marseille, which will host the Olympic sailing competitions.

The last torch bearer in Marseille will climb on the roof of the Velodrome stadium on May 9.

Marseille was founded by the Greek settlers of Phocaea around 600 BC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Narine-Salt launch KKR to massive total vs PBKS
PIX: Narine-Salt launch KKR to massive total vs PBKS
Sailor Kumanan secures Paris Olympics quota
Sailor Kumanan secures Paris Olympics quota
IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly
IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly
HCL Tech Q4 net profit flat at Rs 3,986 cr
HCL Tech Q4 net profit flat at Rs 3,986 cr
World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers
World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers
Over 63% polling recorded in phase 2; Tripura highest
Over 63% polling recorded in phase 2; Tripura highest
LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury
LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers

World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers

LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury

LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances