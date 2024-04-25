How Pant-Kuldeep teamed up to restrict Tewatia

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate after taking a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

After his side's 4-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that these two points are very important in the tournament.

Kuldeep picked up 2 wickets in his four-over spell for 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.20.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Kuldeep said he was "happy" at the win and added that the team knew it was going to be "tight" when the match went to the last over.

"Happy to get the win. These two points are very important. Amazing game. When we went into the last over, knew it was going to be very tight. We had a plan, coach and captain wanted one over when Tewatia came into bat. Luckily it worked out," he said.

"You have to read the batsmen and see what they are trying to do. We batted well, 225 is a good total. I didn't want to try too much when I came into bowl. Just focused on my lines and lengths and saw what the batters were trying to do. (On Tewatia's wicket) I bowled a few balls into the wicket to him, thought he might slog-sweep, it was a good plan from the keeper and we got the wicket," Kuldeep added.