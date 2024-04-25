News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Pant-Kuldeep teamed up to restrict Tewatia

How Pant-Kuldeep teamed up to restrict Tewatia

Last updated on: April 25, 2024 10:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate after taking a wicket

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate after taking a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

After his side's 4-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that these two points are very important in the tournament.

 

Kuldeep picked up 2 wickets in his four-over spell for 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.20.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Kuldeep said he was "happy" at the win and added that the team knew it was going to be "tight" when the match went to the last over.

"Happy to get the win. These two points are very important. Amazing game. When we went into the last over, knew it was going to be very tight. We had a plan, coach and captain wanted one over when Tewatia came into bat. Luckily it worked out," he said.

"You have to read the batsmen and see what they are trying to do. We batted well, 225 is a good total. I didn't want to try too much when I came into bowl. Just focused on my lines and lengths and saw what the batters were trying to do. (On Tewatia's wicket) I bowled a few balls into the wicket to him, thought he might slog-sweep, it was a good plan from the keeper and we got the wicket," Kuldeep added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: Pant shines as spirited Delhi Capitals edge GT
IPL: Pant shines as spirited Delhi Capitals edge GT
Dhoni, Ziva's Throwback Pic With Sushant
Dhoni, Ziva's Throwback Pic With Sushant
Dhoni's Water Bottle Threat Goes Viral
Dhoni's Water Bottle Threat Goes Viral
Pant hands GT's Mohit unwanted T20 record
Pant hands GT's Mohit unwanted T20 record
If my unopposed election is death of...: Surat winner
If my unopposed election is death of...: Surat winner
M&As pick up pace in Q1
M&As pick up pace in Q1
Tesla's India factory plan may materialise in 2025
Tesla's India factory plan may materialise in 2025

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Pant reveals DC's plan for resurgence vs GT

Pant reveals DC's plan for resurgence vs GT

DC Vs GT: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!

DC Vs GT: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances