What Keeps Rishabh Pant Awake At Night

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant and Head Coach Ricky Ponting were all smiles after DC's win over the Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant opened up on his time away from the game and lauded all-rounder Axar Patel for his fine half-century (66) under pressure iin their four run win over Gujarat Titans in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a video posted on the IPL's official X handle, Pant spoke of the mental fortitude to return from injury and what keeps his awake at night.

'Definitely, loved it (his knock of 88* in 43 balls, with five fours and eight sixes). I am someone who cannot praise himself. Being on the field matters to me, especially after the injury I had.

'When I was injured, I had a conversation with myself that when I am back, I should be looking better, moving better and thinking better. Something that keeps me awake at night is that I should not be in the same place.'