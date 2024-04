Photograph and video: Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans's Kane Williamson is diving headfirst into Gujarati culture!

The star batter put his taste buds to the test in the 'Gujarati Taste Challenge', trying local favourites like thepla and gathiya.

Williamson meticulously savoured each dish, commenting on the bold flavours.

While he might not be firing on all cylinders on the field just yet (after missing last season with a knee injury), he's certainly a champion when it comes to trying new things!