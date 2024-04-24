News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal hints he could miss French Open

Nadal hints he could miss French Open

April 24, 2024 19:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We'll see what happens, but the world doesn't end if I don't play at Roland Garros.'

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal has won 14 French Open titles, which is a record for any player, male or female, in any major tournament. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Spain's Rafael Nadal said on Wednesday that he is not sure if he will be able to play at next month's French Open after pushing through the pain barrier in his comeback from injury.

The 37-year-old, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, said that he is far from being in top form and that he is only playing against American Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday as a personal sacrifice.

 

"If I was in Paris today, I wouldn't go out to play," Nadal told a press conference, in reference to Roland Garros.

"I don't think I'll be able to play at 100% but it's important to be able to play for the last time in Madrid, it means a lot to me to play on this court where I've had some great moments."

"This doesn't mean I'm giving up on anything in the next few weeks, I don't know what might happen...

"I'm going to do the things I have to do to be able to play in Paris. And if I can, I can and if I can't, I can't. I'm going to Paris if I feel like I'm good enough... if I feel capable enough to compete."

Nadal, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January, after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury.

However, after winning his first two matches in the tournament, Nadal lost in three sets to Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

The gruelling contest appeared to take its toll on the Spaniard who, trailing 1-4 in the final set, took a medical timeout to get treatment on his upper-left leg.

He did not play an ATP event until making a winning return last week in Barcelona, with a first round victory over Flavio Cobolli, only to fall a day later in a 7-5, 6-1 second round defeat by Australian fourth seed Alex de Minaur.

"I am a competitive person and it is difficult to play without being able to give my best. If you ask me if I was happy in Barcelona, I say 'no, I wasn't happy'. What happens is that if I had tried to be happy in Barcelona today I probably wouldn't be here, that's the reality," Nadal said.

"That's why I want to try to go out and play in Paris feeling capable enough to compete well. I'm going to do my best to try to make it happen, and if it doesn't I'll have the personal satisfaction and the gratitude for having tried.

"We'll see what happens, but the world doesn't end if I don't play at Roland Garros. I also have the Olympic Games ahead of me."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy'
'India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy'
'Sachin Paaji is like a god'
'Sachin Paaji is like a god'
T20 World Cup: Who Should Keep Wickets?
T20 World Cup: Who Should Keep Wickets?
Gut Health Key To Prevent Illnesses
Gut Health Key To Prevent Illnesses
Campaigning ends for 89 seats in Phase 2 of LS polls
Campaigning ends for 89 seats in Phase 2 of LS polls
Dhoni, Ziva's Throwback Pic With Sushant
Dhoni, Ziva's Throwback Pic With Sushant
BJP minority morcha leader ousted for criticising PM
BJP minority morcha leader ousted for criticising PM

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery

Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery

Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised

Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances