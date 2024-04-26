LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury

IMAGE: Before getting injured, Mayank Yadav touched the speed of 150 kmph consistently and his control over line and length left many in awe. Photograph: BCCI

India's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav has started bowling in the nets after a near three-week lay-off due to a lower abdominal injury, days after taking the cricket world by storm in his first two IPL games.

He is close to playing again, Lucknow Super Giants' assistant coach Sridharan Sriram said ahead of the team's IPL game against Rajasthan Royals.

The 21-year-old Delhi speedster took three wickets back-to-back and made everyone sit in awe by consistently breaching the 150 click barrier. However, in his very third game, the youngster, who missed the entire Ranji Trophy season due to a side strain, got injured.

"He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so yeah, hopefully, fingers crossed," Sriram told reporters during a media conference on Friday.

Sriram feels that Mayank knows his body well and has imbibed good cricketing culture.

"I think he's a pretty grounded person, I've just worked with him for the last month or so," Sriram said.

"He seems very mature and he knows his body well, which is very good for a young rookie fast bowler. I think coming from Delhi he has that cricket culture with him.

"He knows how to look after himself, he has a good cricketing sense in terms of the areas he bowls in, his execution has been very good," the former Tamil Nadu spin bowling all-rounder said.

"More than the pace that he's provided I think his execution and the lengths that he's hit have been standout for me. The number 155 is a by-product of his rhythm and the run-up speed and the arm speed, but accuracy with which he's bowled has stood out and for me that is critical," he added.

Mayank set the IPL 2024 on fire with his fiery pace against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He took six wickets across both matches and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award in both games.

Whenever he has been handed the ball, he has sent down thunderbolts, including one that clocked 156.7 kph against RCB, the fastest by far this IPL season and the fourth-fastest in the history of the tournament.