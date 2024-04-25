Pant Or Miller: Who Batted Best? Vote!

In a thrilling finish, the Delhi Capitals edged past the Gujarat Titans by a mere four runs.

The hero of the night was undoubtedly Rishabh Pant, who unleashed a brutal assault on the Titans bowlers, smashing an unbeaten 88 off just 43 balls. Pant's knock wasn't a solo show. Axar Patel provided him with invaluable support, contributing a well-made 66 off 43 balls.

Together, they forged a blistering 113 run stand that propelled Delhi Capitals to a formidable 224.

However, the Titans refused to go down without a fight.

Sai Sudharsan impressed with a blazing 65 off 29 balls, while David Miller provided a late flourish with a rapid 55 off 21 deliveries. Rashid Khan then chipped in with a quickfire 21 off 11 balls, but ultimately, their efforts fell just short.

Rishabh Pant

The race for India's T20 World Cup wicket-keeper position just got a clear favourite.

In a dramatic display of power-hitting, Pant bludgeoned an unbeaten 88 off a mere 43 balls peppering his knock with 5 fours and a staggering 8 sixes, for the Capitals, steering them to a narrow victory over the Titans.

Pant's knock was a masterclass in controlled aggression. Starting cautiously, he assessed the bowlers and the pitch before unleashing his trademark attacking repertoire. Leg-side flicks, powerful cuts, and audacious pulls flowed off his bat, leaving the Gujarat Titans bowlers bewildered.

The final over became the Pant show. He took particular liking to veteran bowler Mohit Sharma, plundering a staggering 31 runs off him, including four sixes and a four. Mohit, at the receiving end of this onslaught, ended with the worst bowling figures in IPL history (0 for 73).

This dominant performance wasn't just about brute force. Pant displayed maturity, pacing his innings beautifully alongside Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls).

His sharp work behind the stumps, with two crucial catches, further cemented his all-round value.

With this match-winning knock, Pant silenced any lingering doubts about his World Cup selection. He has virtually booked his place in India's first XI for the opening match against Pakistan, barring any unforeseen injuries.

The T20 World Cup just got a whole lot more exciting with Pant in top form!

Axar Patel

With David Warner sitting out and the team wanting to shield Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel found himself thrust into an unfamiliar top-three batting role. This unexpected promotion proved a masterstroke, igniting a career-defining performance for the left-hander.

Axar started cautiously, but his confidence grew rapidly. He launched into Rashid Khan with powerful slog sweeps before showcasing his versatility by driving both Rashid and Noor through the covers off short deliveries.

This display of all-around strokeplay continued as he reached his fifty with a boundary off Rashid in the 15th over. Notably, this fifty came even quicker than Pant's, requiring just 37 balls.

Axar's dominance alongside Pant was undeniable. Their 68 ball partnership yielded a staggering 113 runs, the backbone of Delhi's strong total.

While Pant provided the fireworks, Axar played a crucial supporting role, expertly punishing any loose deliveries. He wasn't afraid to take the aggressive route either, smashing back-to-back sixes off Noor Ahmad in the 17th over.

Fearing a left-arm spin match-up against Axar Patel, Gujarat Titans captain Gill waited until the 19th over to bring on their star spinner Sai Kishore.

Axar's dismissal, just as he was looking to continue the carnage, didn't dampen Delhi's momentum.

This innings marked a turning point for Axar. Not only did he notch his highest IPL score of 66, but he also displayed an adaptability and attacking prowess rarely seen before.

B Sai Sudarshan

Chasing a daunting 225, Gujarat Titans fought valiantly but fell short by a narrow margin, finishing at 220/8. While skipper Shubman Gill departed early, Sai Sudharshan emerged as a bright spark for Gujarat Titans despite their narrow defeat.

Sudharsan, brought in as an impact substitute, announced his arrival with a six and continued the aggressive momentum. A dropped catch by Axar in the Powerplay further boosted his confidence. He showcased his power hitting with seven fours and two sixes, reaching his fifty in a blazing 29 balls.

He used his long handle to great effect, peppering his knock with seven boundaries and two sixes. Sudharshan's innings was a display of power and precision.

However, with the required run rate climbing, Sudharsan fell prey to his attacking approach, holing out to Axar at long off. Despite his dismissal, David Miller (55 off 23) took over the mantle, but his late flourish wasn't enough to take Gujarat Titans over the line.

David Miller

With the Titans reeling after Sai Sudharshan's dismissal and a seemingly insurmountable total on the board, David Miller stepped up in a big way.

The South African southpaw launched a brutal assault on his countryman Anrich Nortje in the 17th over, hammering three sixes and a four to collect a staggering 24 runs.

This late flourish not only revived Gujarat's hopes but also propelled Miller to a rapid fifty off just 21 balls.

Miller's knock was a beacon of power-hitting amidst Gujarat's batting struggles. While other batters like Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia fell cheaply, Miller stood tall. He took particular liking to Nortje's pace, launching the balls over the ropes with disdain.

However, Miller's heroics were short-lived. Mukesh Kumar provided the breakthrough for Delhi in the 18th over, dismissing the dangerous batter.

While Rashid Khan offered some late resistance with a quickfire 21 off 11 deliveries, it wasn't enough for Gujarat to cross the finish line.

