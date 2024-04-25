DC Vs GT: Who Bowled The Best Spell? Vote!

In a heart-stopping IPL thriller, Delhi Capitals edged past the Gujarat Titans by a mere four runs.

Openers Shubman Gill's dismissal and Wriddhiman Saha's scratchy 39 left GT shaky. Rasikh Salam then stepped up in the middle overs, stifling the Gujarat momentum with two key wickets, including the dangerous Sai Sudharsan.

Delhi Capitals' bowlers, with their disciplined approach, kept picking up wickets at crucial junctures, never allowing Gujarat to fully build a partnership.

Late cameos from Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan couldn't bridge the gap as Delhi's bowling attack held its nerve, securing a dramatic victory.

The best spells of the match:

Sandeep Warrier

Sandeep Warrier emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for Gujarat Titans, dismantling the Delhi Capitals top order within the Powerplay. The 33-year-old pacer displayed exceptional control and accuracy.

First, he halted the early onslaught of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was fresh off a blazing 65 in the last encounter. Warrier enticed McGurk with a delivery that ended up being well-collected by Noor Ahmad at deep square leg, ending the Australian's promising innings.

Just three balls later, Warrier struck again. Prithvi Shaw, looking to up the ante, attempted a pull shot but was spectacularly caught by a diving Noor Ahmad at deep backward square leg. This double blow within a span of three deliveries left Delhi reeling at 36/2.

Sandeep Warrier wasn't done yet. He capped off a sensational Powerplay by dismissing Shai Hope as well. Hope mistimed a big hit, and Rashid Khan, showcasing exceptional fielding, completed a sharp catch at deep point.

This third wicket for Warrier effectively choked the flow of runs for Delhi, restricting them to 44/3 by the end of the Powerplay.

Warrier's exceptional bowling spell not only put Gujarat in control but also highlighted his growing prowess as a vital cog in the Titans' bowling attack.

Rasikh Salam

While Sai Sudharsan's blistering knock threatened to steal the show, the unassuming Rasikh Salam emerged as the true difference-maker for the Delhi Capitals with a crucial bowling spell. His impact went beyond the three wickets reflected in his bowling figures.

The turning point arrived with Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal. Soon after, Azmatullah Omarzai followed suit, effectively halting Gujarat's momentum and leaving them with a monumental task -- 78 runs needed in just the final five overs.

Rasikh entered the scene at this critical juncture. He not only delivered with the ball, picking up two key wickets, but also displayed exceptional fielding skills. Sudharsan, the lone warrior for GT, fell victim to Salam's bowling after a mistimed shot found Axar Patel at long off.

Next, Shahrukh Khan's dangerous innings was cut short thanks to a sharp catch by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. While Sai Kishore threatened a late fightback with back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over, Salam had the last laugh, dismissing him to ensure Delhi retained control.

Rasikh Salam's impactful bowling spell, with his crucial wickets, fielding brilliance, and ability to hold his nerve under pressure, proved to be the turning point for Delhi Capitals. He effectively strangled the Titans' chase in the middle overs, ultimately tilting the balance of the match decisively in Delhi's favour.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav's spell personified the importance of a crafty spinner in the Powerplay-heavy world of T20 cricket. He wasn't just economical, conceding 29 runs in his four overs, but also played a pivotal role in dismantling Gujarat Titans' top order.

The tide of the Titans' innings began to turn with Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal. While Kuldeep was weaving his web of spin, frustration might have crept in for Saha, who earlier enjoyed a reprieve.

This time, Kuldeep deceived the batsman with a cunning delivery. The ball, pitched strategically, took a sharp turn away after bouncing, completely outfoxing Saha.

The resulting edge flew towards cover, where a well-positioned Axar Patel, atoning for his earlier drop, leaped high and snagged a sharp catch to end Saha's knock at 35 off 29 balls.

Kuldeep's clever bowling and Axar's redemption combined to deliver a crucial breakthrough for the Capitals.

Kuldeep's impact wasn't limited to just one wicket. He choked the flow of runs for Gujarat, putting pressure on the middle order. This eventually led to Rahul Tewatia's exit in the 16th over.

Tewatia, tempted by a delivery outside the off stump, could only manage a faint edge that was pouched by a sharp Pant behind the wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav's two crucial wickets, coupled with his economical bowling, were instrumental in stifling Gujarat's chase.

