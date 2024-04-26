News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Warner, Ishant sidelined for MI game

Injured Warner, Ishant sidelined for MI game

Source: PTI
April 26, 2024 21:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner had suffered injury to his left thumb on April 12

IMAGE: David Warner had suffered injury to his left thumb on April 12. Photograph: BCCI

The injured duo of Ishant Sharma and David Warner will not feature in Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development on Friday.

Both players had missed DC's previous game against Gujarat Titans. While Warner had picked up a thumb injury against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this month, Ishant has been facing issues with his back.

 

"Both David Warner and Ishant Sharma are injured and are unavailable for tomorrow's game," Ganguly said.

Warner had suffered an injury in his left thumb on April 12. The X-ray report had come back all clear but there was a lot of swelling around the knuckle area on the left hand. The southpaw subsequently made a comeback in the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.

However, it seems the Australian hasn't fully recovered as he missed DC's last game against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday

Ishant, on the other hand, last played for DC on April 17 against the Titans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why have MI struggled this season?
Why have MI struggled this season?
IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly
IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly
Why Axar is a certainty in the T20 WC squad
Why Axar is a certainty in the T20 WC squad
Upbeat Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians
Upbeat Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians
You want administration to be paralysed: HC to Kejri
You want administration to be paralysed: HC to Kejri
India's forex kitty drops $2.28 bn to $640.33 bn
India's forex kitty drops $2.28 bn to $640.33 bn
Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K: Sajad Lone
Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K: Sajad Lone

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Upbeat Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians

Upbeat Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians

Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH

Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances