Pant hands GT's Mohit unwanted T20 record

IMAGE: DC captain Rishabh Pant launched an onslaught against Mohit Sharma on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper and India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant established a new record on Wednesday, becoming the batter with the most runs off a bowler in a T20 match.

The left-hander accomplished this feat during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Pant scored 88* in 43 balls, with five fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 204.65.

Out of this, he scored 62 runs against pacer Mohit Sharma. These runs came in just 18 balls, with three fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 344.44. Pant played just two dot balls against Mohit.

The highlight of this onslaught on Mohit was no doubt the final over of the DC's batting. Pant faced him for the entirety of the over, which went like this: 2, wide, 6, 4, 6, 6 and 6 -- 31 runs came from the over and Pant got 30 of them. This acceleration took him from 58 in 37 balls to an unbeaten 88* in 43 balls.

Before Pant it was Multan Sultans's Pakistan batter Usman Khan who held the record.

Usman smashed Quetta Gladiators' bowler Qais Ahmed for 54 runs in 12 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes at a strike rate of 450.00 during this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL). Usman had scored 120 in 43 balls, with 12 fours and nine sixes that powered MS to a match-winning 262/3.

DC beat GT by 4 runs on Wednesday.