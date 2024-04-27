News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!

KKR Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!

By LAXMI NEGI
April 27, 2024 13:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL 2024's love affair with the bat continued on Friday, night, with another high-scoring encounter raising concerns about the plight of bowlers. This comes amidst former skipper Sourav Ganguly's call for the BCCI to find a balance between bat and ball.

Flat pitches and the 'Impact Player' rule, allowing an extra batter, have tilted the scales heavily in favour of batters.

This was evident at the Eden Gardens, where a record-breaking 523 runs were scored, a staggering 250 coming in boundaries alone.

While the Punjab Kings secured a dominant win, chasing down a mammoth 262 with eight wickets to spare, the match exposed the struggle for bowlers. Even a commendable spell from Sunil Narine couldn't contain the onslaught.

A look at the best spells:

 

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

Photographs: BCCI

A mammoth score of 261 for 6 is undeniably imposing, and it could have been even more daunting if not for Rahul Chahar's timely intervention. His four over spell, yielding figures of 1-33, provided a crucial respite for the opposition. However, Punjab's fielding left much to be desired, particularly in the early stages of the innings, as they squandered three catching opportunities within the first seven overs.

The opening partnership finally came to an end for KKR when Chahar induced a mishit from Sunil Narine, resulting in a catch for Jonny Bairstow at long on.

Chahar continued to apply pressure with a tight over, and he was unlucky not to claim another wicket when a chance went begging off the bat of Phil Salt, with Kagiso Rabada spurning the opportunity.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine

Despite Narine's commendable spell of 4-0-24-1, KKR found themselves unable to halt Punjab's relentless charge towards a record-breaking target.

Despite Narine's economical bowling, conceding just 12 runs in his three overs, Kolkata's bowling unit faltered in containing Punjab's onslaught during the crucial middle overs.

Although Narine managed to dismiss Rilee Rossouw, providing a brief respite for Kolkata, the momentum shifted dramatically with Shashank Singh's arrival. His impactful innings proved to be the turning point of the match, as Punjab surged towards victory.

KKR Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Bairstow Rewrites The Record Books!
Bairstow Rewrites The Record Books!
'Anti-skill' deliveries needed to punch raging batters
'Anti-skill' deliveries needed to punch raging batters
No Place For Kohli In This 2024 Side!
No Place For Kohli In This 2024 Side!
Meet Vayu Krunal Pandya!
Meet Vayu Krunal Pandya!
Inconsistent Titans face daunting task against RCB
Inconsistent Titans face daunting task against RCB
'Real love comes and goes'
'Real love comes and goes'
Can CSK return to winning ways against bruised SRH?
Can CSK return to winning ways against bruised SRH?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase

IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase

'Stats are going out of the window'

'Stats are going out of the window'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances